Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Signs extension

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Sorokin agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Islanders on Wednesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports. The deal carries a $4 million cap hit. Though he's already 26 years old, Sorokin just completed his first season in the NHL after starting his professional career in Russia. He played quite well in 22 regular-season appearances last year, posting a .918 save percentage and 2.17 GAA with three shutouts. Sorokin is probably behind veteran Semyon Varlamov in the Islanders' crease at the moment, but it's clear he's the goalie of the future for the team, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him emerge as a bonafide No. 1 netminder in 2021-22.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilya Sorokin
Person
Semyon Varlamov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Russia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

The Islanders Re-Sign Four Players

The Islanders have been in the midst of a very slow free agency period so far. The only real news was the re-signing of Adam Pelech to an eight year, $48 million contract in July. But on Wednesday, the Islanders at long last announced four re-signings of important players. The four players who re-signed with the Islanders are Casey Cizikas, Kyle Palmieri, Anthony Beauvillier and Ilya Sorokin.
NHLNHL

Islanders Announce Signings

Anthony Beauvillier, Casey Cizikas, Kyle Palmieri and Ilya Sorokin sign multi-year contracts. The New York Islanders announced today that they've signed Anthony Beauvillier, Casey Cizikas, Kyle Palmieri and Ilya Sorokin to multi-year contracts. Beauvillier scored 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 47 games last season with the Islanders in...
NHLSports Illustrated

The Latest Rumors on Eichel, Tarasenko and DeBrusk

All's quiet in the NHL rumor mill as we remain mire in the off-season dog days. Here's a look at recent speculation on three of this summer's notable trade candidates. In a recent mailbag segment, The Athletic's Eric Stephens was asked about the rumors linking Eichel to the Anaheim Ducks. General manager Bob Murray hasn't spoken publicly about the Sabres star but he hasn't denied the speculation. Stephens felt any trade for Eichel could occur during the season after the 24-year-old center returns to action and proves he's healthy and in top form.
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Brady Tkachuk Fed Up With Senators.

As we get closer to the NHL season you'd be surprised at some of the names that remain unsigned by their teams. It's a pretty talented list of unsigned restricted free agents to start the month of September. Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughers, Rasmus Dahlin and Brady Tkachuk all remain unsigned...
NBANBC Sports

C's sign Time Lord to contract extension

UPDATE (Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET): The Celtics have made Williams' extension official. The team did not disclose contract terms. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Williams has agreed to a four-year, $54 million contract extension with Boston, making him among the highest-paid centers in the NBA. Williams averaged 8.0...
NHLBroad Street Hockey

Flyers sign Sean Couturier to 8-year extension

The Philadelphia Flyers are continuing to be at the center of the NHL offseason. Announced by the team on Thursday afternoon, they have signed top center Sean Couturier to an eight-year, $62-million ($7.75-million AAV) contract. Keeping him with the Flyers through the 2029-2030 season. With just one year remaining on...
NBAKESQ

Celtics sign Williams, Richardson to contract extensions

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics have signed center Robert Williams III and guard Josh Richardson to contract extensions, the latest in a flurry of moves by Boston as it tries to shore up its roster before training camp. A first-round selection in 2018, Williams appeared in a career-high 52 games with 13 starts last season, averaging a career highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocked shots, and minutes. The 27-year-old Richardson was acquired in a trade with Dallas last month. His offensive numbers took a dip last season with the Mavericks. But he is just two seasons removed from averaging a career-high 16.6 points with Miami.
NHLnhltraderumor.com

Andrei Svechnikov signs 8-year contract extension

NHL trade rumors reported earlier this week that there was a possibility Andrei Svechnikov could receive an offer sheet. Well those rumors were put to rest. The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to terms with forward Andrei Svechnikov on an eight-year contract, which is set to keep the No. 2 overall draft pick from 2018 with the franchise through the 2028-29 season.
NHLchatsports.com

Coyotes send Christian Dvorak to Montreal, acquire 2022 first round draft pick

The Arizona Coyotes continued their major rebuild for the future with Saturday's trade of center Christian Dvorak to the Montreal Canadiens, which netted them a first-round pick in next year's NHL Draft and a second-round choice in 2024. Dvorak departs after five seasons with the Coyotes, having been drafted in...
MLBKOMU

Molina signs extension with Cardinals

Yadier Molina officially agreed to a contract extension through the 2022 season with the Cardinals on Tuesday. Katie Woo from The Athletic, who broke the news, reports that the one year deal is worth $10 million. Molina has spent his entire 18 year career with St. Louis. He has won...
NHLmarkerzone.com

FLAMES SIGN DILLON DUBE TO A CONTRACT EXTENSION

The Calgary Flames announced on Thursday that they signed restricted free agent forward Dillon Dube to a three- year contract extension with a $2.3 million AAV. Dube is just 22 years old, and had a decent season last year, tallying 11 goals and 11 assists. Both of those totals are career bests, and he was fifth on the Flames in goals.
NHLrawcharge.com

Lightning Round: The future of trading cards and the NHL

The NHL and Upper Deck. It’s a relationship that goes back more than 30 years. Which, as you may know, is longer than the Tampa Bay Lightning have been in the league. Born in the heyday of the junk wax era when manufacturers churned out enough cardboard to build a million houses of cards, the partnership has weathered the storm of rivals (Score, Topps, Panini have all gone by the wayside in regards of hockey cards) and the ups and downs of the market. Now their relationship is likely to be challenged once again. A seismic change is tearing through the trading card world as Fanatics has been gobbling up exclusive licenses with the leagues and player associations of major league sports.
NHLNHL

Instant Analysis: Couturier Signs Eight-Year Extension

The Philadelphia Flyers have locked up center Sean Couturier for presumably the rest of his National Hockey League career. On Thursday, the Flyers signed the 28-year-old to an eight-year contract extension that will kick in for the 2022-23 season after he completes his current contract. When the extension begins, the average annual value (AAV) on Couturier's contract will increase from its current $4.33 million to $7.75 million.
NHLnhltraderumor.com

Vegas Golden Knights looking for a #1 center

Now that the free agency frenzy period is over and teams have solidified their teams, the Vegas Golden Knights are still searching for a #1 center. They would love to land Jack Eichel but lack the assets and the salary cap space to make a trade. Nicolas J. Cotsonika of...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Should Pursue Ilya Mikheyev Extension Now

Just over a week ago, I wrote a post titled “Maple Leafs Should Consider Trading Ilya Mikheyev.” In that post I suggested that (a) if the Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t have Mikheyev in their long-term plans they should consider trading him and (b) that, over the past season, he’s had a difficult time scoring since his wrist injury. However, I also suggested the possibility that Mikheyev could have a breakout season in 2021-22.
NBADerrick

NBA champion Bucks sign Budenholzer to contract extension

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has received a contract extension after guiding the team to its first NBA title in a half-century. The Bucks announced Tuesday night they had signed Budenholzer to an extension. Details weren’t disclosed. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders Summer Signings Coming Soon

The New York Islanders General Manager, Lou Lamoriello still has not announced his summer signings. Well, Isles fans expect those signings to be coming soon to a platform near you. With training camp, just a little over two weeks away for the New York Islanders Lamoriello has to announce who...
NHLYardbarker

Canadiens add Christian Dvorak, lose Jesperi Kotkaniemi

The Montreal Canadiens were the focal point in National Hockey League transactions on Saturday. First, they decided not to match the offer sheet of the Carolina Hurricanes for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and then they acquired Christian Dvorak in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes. The Hurricanes gave Kotkaniemi, who was a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy