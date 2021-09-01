Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Signs extension
Sorokin agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Islanders on Wednesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports. The deal carries a $4 million cap hit. Though he's already 26 years old, Sorokin just completed his first season in the NHL after starting his professional career in Russia. He played quite well in 22 regular-season appearances last year, posting a .918 save percentage and 2.17 GAA with three shutouts. Sorokin is probably behind veteran Semyon Varlamov in the Islanders' crease at the moment, but it's clear he's the goalie of the future for the team, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him emerge as a bonafide No. 1 netminder in 2021-22.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0