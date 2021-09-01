Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement

By GEOFF MULVIHILL
TribTown.com
 6 days ago

A federal bankruptcy judge gave conditional approval Wednesday to a sweeping settlement that will remove the Sackler family from ownership of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and devote potentially $10 billion to fighting the opioid crisis that has killed a half-million Americans over the past two decades. If it withstands appeals,...

www.tribtown.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue Pharma#Opioids#Lawsuits#Drugs#Oxycontin#Americans#Native American#Drain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Economytheintelligencer.com

Editorial: Blood money

All the justice money can buy: That’s what the billionaire Sackler family gets in a settlement deal over its role in the devastating opioid crisis. U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Drain has approved a deal that shields the family behind OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma from all future lawsuits in exchange for their $4.5 billion share of a $10 billion payout.
Lawpsychologytoday.com

An Unjust World? The OxyContin Case

More than 500,000 people in the United States have died from opioid drug overdoses, and millions more suffer from opioid addiction. The Sackler family agreed in the legal settlement to pay $4.5 billion to victims but is practically released from any possible liability. This settlement shatters people's “just-world belief,” the...
IndustryInsurance Journal

Drug Distributors Signal $26B Opioid Settlement with States to Proceed

Three large U.S. drug distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson will proceed with a proposed $26 billion settlement resolving claims that they fueled the opioid epidemic after “enough” states joined in, the companies said on Saturday. The companies had until Saturday to decide whether enough states back the $21 billion...
Industryaudacy.com

Companies: $26B settlement of opioid lawsuits to move ahead

Four companies in the drug industry said Saturday that enough states had agreed to a settlement of lawsuits over the opioid crisis for them to move ahead with the $26 billion deal. An announcement from the three largest U.S. drug distribution companies and a confirmation from drugmaker Johnson & Johnson,...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Judge to rule on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge is expected to rule on Wednesday on OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s request to approve its bankruptcy reorganization plan that would shield the company’s Sackler family owners from future litigation over the opioid crisis. If U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain approves the deal, which...
IndustryWEAU-TV 13

Legal shield for Purdue Pharma owners is at heart of appeals

(AP) -The end of the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case has left a bitter taste for those who wanted to see more accountability for members of the Sackler family. A federal judge this week gave preliminary approval to a plan that settles some 3,000 lawsuits against the maker of the painkiller OxyContin. But some state attorneys general and cities are promising appeals.
Medical & Biotechhealthday.com

OxyContin Maker Purdue Pharma Is Dissolved

THURSDAY, Sept. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Purdue Pharma was dissolved on Wednesday and the Sackler family will pay $4.5 billion under a bankruptcy settlement that will end thousands of lawsuits brought against the company over the U.S. opioid crisis. Purdue was the maker of OxyContin, which was first brought...
Medical & BiotechWashington Post

Purdue Pharma OxyContin Ruling Lets Sacklers Off the Hook

There is only one bankruptcy judge in White Plains, New York: Robert D. Drain, a former bankruptcy lawyer who has been on the bench for nearly two decades. That means, of course, that if a company decides to file for bankruptcy in White Plains, Drain will preside over its restructuring.
Lawvpm.org

The Sacklers, Who Made Billions From OxyContin, Win Immunity From Opioid Lawsuits

Members of the Sackler family who are at the center of the nation's deadly opioid crisis have won sweeping immunity from opioid lawsuits linked to their privately owned company Purdue Pharma and its OxyContin medication. Federal Judge Robert Drain approved a bankruptcy settlement on Wednesday that grants the Sacklers "global...
LawBBC

Sackler family wins immunity from further opioid litigation

A US judge has approved a bankruptcy plan for the maker of OxyContin painkillers, shielding its wealthy owners the Sacklers from further legal action over their roles in America's opioid epidemic. Under the deal, Purdue Pharma will pay $4.5bn (£3.3bn) to settle lawsuits related to the crisis. The Sackler family...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Rolling Stone

Purdue Pharma’s Bankruptcy Plan Is Approved, Allowing the Sackler Family to Escape Legal Accountability for the Opioid Crisis

A major push to hold the Sackler family legally accountable for their role in the opioid crisis essentially ended today when a U.S. Bankruptcy Court ruled that the family’s company, Purdue Pharma, creators of the addictive painkiller OxyContin, would be dissolved and the family owners would pay $4.5 billion to address the opioid pandemic, while protecting the family from future liability. The resolution ends thousands of lawsuits brought against the drugmaker and its owners by state and local governments, tribes, hospitals, and individuals, and it releases the family from current and future civil suits against them for their role in the...
Medical & Biotechartforum.com

Sackler Family Pays $4.5 Billion to Settle Opioid Lawsuits as Purdue Pharma Is Dissolved

Thousands of lawsuits relating to the aggressive marketing of the highly addictive painkiller OxyContin were brought to a close yesterday as Judge Robert Drain of the US Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York, ordered that the drug’s maker, Purdue Pharma, be dissolved and that its owners, members of the Sackler family, pay $4.5 billion of their personal wealth toward the creation of addiction and prevention programs. The Stamford, Connecticut–based Purdue had been charged with assertively marketing OxyContin and providing kickbacks to doctors who prescribed the powerful opioid while downplaying its addictive qualities, resulting in rampant overprescription, an accompanying surge of related addictions, and more than half a million deaths across the United States. As part of yesterday’s settlement, the Sackler family members will be shielded from further lawsuits relating to OxyContin, thus enjoying the type of protection that is typically awarded to companies filing for bankruptcy, rather than to individuals. Of note, no Sackler family member took responsibility for the opioid crisis or offered an apology to any of the suing entities, which ranged from state governments to tribes to individuals.
Medical & Biotech104.1 WIKY

Opioid maker Insys’ founder, others lose appeals of convictions

BOSTON (Reuters) – A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld the jury convictions of Insys Therapeutics Inc founder John Kapoor and four other company officials, over their roles in a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe addictive opioids and defraud insurers into paying for them. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Purdue Pharma judge says Sacklers face 'substantial risk' of liability

The judge overseeing Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy said on Monday that some members of the Sackler family who own the OxyContin maker face a "substantial risk" of liability and could be on the hook for "huge amounts of money" over claims the company fueled the opioid epidemic. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert...

Comments / 0

Community Policy