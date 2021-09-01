Felines of the Floridian Forest

Want some good news about building up the population of a revered, but endangered, four-legged species? The Florida panther, voted as the official state animal by Florida schoolchildren in the 1980s, has been on the receiving end of special attention for more than 40 years—with positive results. Collier County residents can be proud of the rebound from a mid-1990s low count of 20 to 30 panthers, when inbreeding was challenging their survival, to a recent estimated count of 120 to 230 panthers in Southwest Florida.