Chase Rice Is Reportedly Dating Kristin Cavallari

Chase Rice and reality television star Kristin Cavallari are said to be getting romantic. The pair are still "casual" after two months of dating. Both TMZ and E! News refer to sources who confirm Rice and Cavallari are a couple. She starred in Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County on MTV before joining a spinoff called The Hills. More recently, she and husband (now ex-husband) Jay Cutler starred in Very Cavallari for three season before she said she would not continue to film it in 2020.