Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Chase Rice Is Reportedly Dating Kristin Cavallari

By Billy Dukes
Posted by 
B105
B105
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chase Rice and reality television star Kristin Cavallari are said to be getting romantic. The pair are still "casual" after two months of dating. Both TMZ and E! News refer to sources who confirm Rice and Cavallari are a couple. She starred in Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County on MTV before joining a spinoff called The Hills. More recently, she and husband (now ex-husband) Jay Cutler starred in Very Cavallari for three season before she said she would not continue to film it in 2020.

b105country.com

Comments / 0

B105

B105

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Cavallari
Person
Chase Rice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Music Awards#Reality Tv#Mtv#Very Cavallari#Abc#Taste Of Country#Cavallari And Cutler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Who Is Chase Rice’s Girlfriend? He Is Reportedly a Dating Reality Star

According to TMZ, Kristin and Chase both reside in Nashville and met through a mutual friend. Since their reported relationship is new, they are keeping things “low-key and casual.”. “Our sources say they’ve been talking and hanging out pretty regularly, getting to know each other, but seem to be heading...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Kristin Cavallari reveals rule after marriage split

Kristin Cavallari thinks it's important she and estranged husband Jay Cutler put on a "united front" for their children so she would never "speak badly" about him. Kristin Cavallari won't "speak badly" about Jay Cutler for the sake of their children. The 34-year-old star split from her husband in April...
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Jay Cutler Says Dating Is ‘Hard as Hell’ After Kristin Cavallari Divorce: ‘Priorities Have Changed’

Getting back out there! Jay Cutler‘s attempts to rejoin the dating world since his split with Kristin Cavallari have come with their fair share of lessons so far. “It’s hard as hell really,” Cutler, 38, said on his podcast, “Uncut With Jay Cutler,” on Wednesday, August 25. “Meeting people is hard. I think finding out what people really want from you; I think that’s probably an issue.”
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Kristin Cavallari Shares Key to Coparenting 3 Kids With Jay Cutler

Crushing coparenting! Kristin Cavallari explained how she and Jay Cutler amicably raise their three kids post-split. “Everyone’s situation is different,” the Very Cavallari alum, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Sunday, August 29, at the Uncommon James and Uncommon Beauty Wellness Day at Infinity Creative Agency’s Summer House in Southampton, New York. “I think the most important thing, and I learned this from my mom, was to always just never speak badly about the other person. To be as much of a united front as you can be.”
NFLtoofab.com

Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler Reportedly Went Out On a Date

This comes after Cutler's ex-wife Kristin Cavallari was linked to Chase Rice. It looks like Jana Kramer is officially dating again following her divorce from Mike Caussin. The actress reportedly went out with former NFL player, Jay Cutler -- Kristen Cavallari's ex-husband -- sources confirmed to both PEOPLE and E! News.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Kaley Cuoco Split From Her Husband Karl Cook

When Kaley Cuoco met Karl Cook in March 2016, the two made an instant connection that would eventually lead to their marriage. According to Us Weekly, Cuoco and Cook, who are both avid equestrians, met at a horse show, and they started dating shortly after. "I couldn't be happier. I...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Watch Jackson & Ember Roloff Walk Down Aisle At Amy And Chris’ Wedding

Jackson and Ember Roloff were blessed with the roles of ring bearer and flower girl at Amy and Chris Marek’s wedding. As LPBW fans know, yesterday was the big day. Amy Roloff walked down the aisle and started her life as the wife of Chris Marek. Fans of the TLC family spent the entire day eagerly awaiting updates, photos, or social media posts of some kind.
Trouble Relationshipenstarz.com

Kelly Clarkson 'Knew' Ex-Husband's Ill Intentions Toward Her All Throughout Their 'Awful' Marriage Leading to Messy Divorce [Report]

Kelly Clarkson and her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, have been making headlines since they announced their divorce; many things would be considered in their separation like assets, properties, custody, and most especially, money. Recently, an insider reveals the singer knew her former manager's intentions after all. According to a source...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Tori Spelling looks unrecognizable during night out

Actress Tori Spelling looked unrecognizable while celebrating the wrap of MTV’s “Messyness” with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, her hairstylist Laura Rugetti and other friends on Thursday night. The night on the town came after Spelling, 48, posted an image to Instagram of her sitting next to the 33-year-old “Jersey Shore” star...

Comments / 0

Community Policy