Serial Killer Linked to 3 Florida Murders After His Body Is Exhumed

South Florida officials have tied a Brazilian man to a string of murders between 2000 and 2001, WTVJ reports. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the Miami Police Department said Roberto Wagner Fernandes killed his three victims over 14 months, with the bodies of Broward victims Kimberly Dietz-Livesey and Sia Demas found in separate storage bags and Miami victim Jessica Good found floating in Biscayne Bay. Fernandes died in a plane crash in 2005, but officials were able to exhume his body late last year and used DNA evidence to connect him to the crimes. “Knowing his last minutes on Earth were probably full of terror makes me feel a little better, but at least today we can provide answers to the families as far as what happened to their loved ones and the person who was responsible,” Broward detective Zachary Scott said.