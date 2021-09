Travel from the comfort of your couch and take an interactive tour anywhere in the world with this new service. Amazon Explore is a new service being offered by the internet retailer, and it allows you to book personal and group tours with professional guides from around the globe. You can either do a sightseeing tour, or you can do some shopping, just click on a product while your guide walks around a market or a store in another country, pay for it through Amazon and the item will be shipped to you.