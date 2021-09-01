Locals recruited for "Field of Dreams security team

Turns out someone built it, and they did come. Life is not the movies, and neither is sport. It is worth remembering that to begin with. But back in the middle of August, just after this column took a brief high summer hiatus, the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees arrived in farmland in Dubuque County, Iowa. They were there to contest Major League Baseball’s (MLB) first Field of Dreams game, played next to the diamond etched out for the 1989 cinematic fantasy of the same name and kept alive as a museum and live music venue in the years since.