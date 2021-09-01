Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Locals recruited for "Field of Dreams security team

guttenbergpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Aug. 12, a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees marked the first-ever Major League Baseball (MLB) game played in Iowa. The historical event was held at the famous "Field of Dreams" where the motion picture of the same name was filmed on the outskirts of Dyersville in 1989. A group of local men, who were hired as part of a security team, were fortunate enough to be part of the iconic event. Here are their stories.

guttenbergpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Ryan Lucas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Of Dreams#Basketball#The Chicago White Sox#Major League Baseball#Financial Advisor#Iowans#The New York Yankees#Bull Durham#Cubs Fan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Disneyland
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: MLB Umpire Leaves Game Following Scary Moment

A veteran Major League Baseball umpire had to leave Monday afternoon’s Labor Day game following a scary moment at home plate. Manny Gonzalez, a veteran MLB umpire, got hit in the head with a foul tip during Monday afternoon’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez was struck by a foul tip off the bat of Jordan Luplow, who swung at a fastball from Chris Sale.
MLBBleacher Report

The Nominees for MLB's Most Underrated Players of the 2021 Season

Let's give Wade Miley the credit he deserves.Jeff Dean/Associated Press. Enough about Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. already. It's about time some of the lesser-hyped stars in Major League Baseball got their due credit. So, we've come to present our nominees for the 10 most underrated...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Gross Moment At Orioles Game On Monday

The Baltimore Orioles are in the midst of a horrific season and currently own the worst record in Major League Baseball. It’s nothing news for the Orioles, which are one of the worst organizations in baseball over the past decade. With that in mind, it’s not surprising that fans are looking for other things to do while at Orioles games.
MLBgaslampball.com

‘Field of Dreams’: Picking your all-time baseball team

For baseball fans everywhere and especially fans of the San Diego Padres, we recently had the pleasure of dreaming up, what our version of ‘Field of Dreams’ would look like. Would it resemble the movie for some of us, like myself for example, who would love to have one last...
MLBwho13.com

Norway Baseball Hall of Fame is its own Field of Dreams

NORWAY, Iowa — Norway High School last played baseball 30 years ago, before the school merged with nearby Benton Community. That ended a run for the team, winning 20 state baseball championships. The school’s last game against South Clay was a come-from-behind win to bring down the curtain on a great run.
MLBdistrictchronicles.com

Kevin Costner Reunites With ‘Field of Dreams’ Dad Dwier Brown

Kevin Costner returned to Iowa earlier this month for the MLB Field of Dreams game between the Chicago White Sox and New Yankees. And with Costner celebrating the classic baseball film Field of Dreams, he had to chance to reunite with his on-screen dad. On Instagram, Costner posted a photo with him and Dwier Brown who played his father in Field of Dreams.
MLBsportspromedia.com

At Large | Sports must learn to play in the real world as well as their Field of Dreams

Turns out someone built it, and they did come. Life is not the movies, and neither is sport. It is worth remembering that to begin with. But back in the middle of August, just after this column took a brief high summer hiatus, the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees arrived in farmland in Dubuque County, Iowa. They were there to contest Major League Baseball’s (MLB) first Field of Dreams game, played next to the diamond etched out for the 1989 cinematic fantasy of the same name and kept alive as a museum and live music venue in the years since.
MLBguttenbergpress.com

Ostrander, MercyOne Elkader Ambulance team attend Field of Dreams game

On Aug. 12, for the first time in state history, a Major League Baseball game was played in Iowa. And it wasn’t just played anywhere, but at the iconic Field of Dreams in Dyersville, which was the location of the famous film for which the field was constructed in 1988. It has been a tourist destination since Ray Kinsella, portrayed by Kevin Costner, followed a dream and the words, “If you build it, he will come.”
MLBNew York Post

Yankees season has changed drastically since ‘Field of Dreams’ loss

OAKLAND, Calif. — Shortly after the White Sox’s Tim Anderson stunned the Yankees with a game-winning homer into the Iowa cornfield off Zack Britton to send the Yankees to another stunning loss on Aug. 12, manager Aaron Boone said, “We’ll move on from this one like we have.”. They’ve done...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox: 5 potential opponents for a future Field of Dreams game

Aug 23, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) celebrates with Boston Red Sox first baseman Travis Shaw (23) after Shaw hit a game winning grand slam during the 11th inning against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports. The 2021...
MLBheraldstandard.com

Savoring baseball and 'Field of Dreams' memories

On the night of Aug. 12, I dipped myself in magic waters and let the memories of a lifetime wash over me as I sat watching, spellbound, as the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox baptized the newly built Field of Dreams Ball Park in Dyersville, Iowa, in the first-ever MLB game to be held there.
Omaha, NEchatsports.com

Arizona Baseball and Chip Hale recruiting more local talent

Omaha, NE - JUNE 28: A general view of an Arizona Wildcats glove and cap on the bench in the dugout, prior to game two of the College World Series Championship Series against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on June 28, 2016 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
MLBwearebreakingnews.com

Reds And Cubs Will Play At The Field Of Dreams In 2022

Next season there will be more Major League magic on the Field of Dreams. The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs will travel to Dyersville, Iowa. The Reds and Cubs will play a regular season game on August 11, 2022, on the temporary stage built to the side of the site where the 1989 film “Field of Dreams” was filmed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy