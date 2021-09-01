Locals recruited for "Field of Dreams security team
On Aug. 12, a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees marked the first-ever Major League Baseball (MLB) game played in Iowa. The historical event was held at the famous "Field of Dreams" where the motion picture of the same name was filmed on the outskirts of Dyersville in 1989. A group of local men, who were hired as part of a security team, were fortunate enough to be part of the iconic event. Here are their stories.guttenbergpress.com
