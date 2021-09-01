KWWL weather observer keeps community informed

Rod McLane, KWWL weather observer and longtime resident of Guttenberg, has always had a soft spot in his generous heart for his community. He was born in 1964 and is a graduate of St. Mary Immaculate Conception and Clayton Ridge School in Guttenberg. He has been employed in the area for most of his life, working at Ever's Jack and Jill, the Guttenberg Municipal Swimming Pool, Ertl's in Dyersville and at the Stadium Bar and Grill, which he eventually owned and operated for 11½ years.