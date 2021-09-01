Presbyterian Senior Care pursuing new LGBTQ-plus senior living facility on gateway site in Oakland

WPXI Pittsburgh skyline

PITTSBURGH — Presbyterian Senior Care is working to delve into an unaddressed niche of the region’s affordable housing crisis and develop a new senior independent living facility for Pittsburgh’s LGBTQ-plus community.

The nonprofit organization, which ranks among the region’s largest, recently presented a plan to build a new facility at 3129 to 3133 Forbes Ave. at the corner of Craft Avenue, a site at the western entrance of the neighborhood’s business district. The presentation was made at a community Zoom meeting hosted by Oakland Planning and Development Corporation.

Presbyterian Senior Care is working with Rothschild Doyno Collaborative on a project expected to be between five and six stories and include a total of 80 units, 60 of which are to be affordable for low-income residents. It was presented by OPDC’s Oakwatch committee for a project for which early designs call for a building a little more than 66 feet tall.

