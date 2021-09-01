Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Presbyterian Senior Care pursuing new LGBTQ-plus senior living facility on gateway site in Oakland

By Tim Schooley
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2c8X_0bjRnSpH00
WPXI Pittsburgh skyline

PITTSBURGH — Presbyterian Senior Care is working to delve into an unaddressed niche of the region’s affordable housing crisis and develop a new senior independent living facility for Pittsburgh’s LGBTQ-plus community.

The nonprofit organization, which ranks among the region’s largest, recently presented a plan to build a new facility at 3129 to 3133 Forbes Ave. at the corner of Craft Avenue, a site at the western entrance of the neighborhood’s business district. The presentation was made at a community Zoom meeting hosted by Oakland Planning and Development Corporation.

Presbyterian Senior Care is working with Rothschild Doyno Collaborative on a project expected to be between five and six stories and include a total of 80 units, 60 of which are to be affordable for low-income residents. It was presented by OPDC’s Oakwatch committee for a project for which early designs call for a building a little more than 66 feet tall.

Read more from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
52K+
Followers
66K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Oakland, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Living#Affordable Housing#Lgbtq#Presbyterian Senior Care#Opdc#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Highmark Health acquires sole ownership of Gateway Health

Highmark Health on Tuesday acquired sole ownership of Gateway Health, and also announced plans for the Pittsburgh-based insurer to become a Blue Cross Blue Shield licensee and offer Highmark Wholecare plans in Pennsylvania beginning in January. Gateway Health had been owned by both Highmark Health and the Mercy Health subsidiary...
Penn, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Protests held at local schools as mask mandate goes into effect

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Protests over Pennsylvania’s mask mandate for schools were held Tuesday morning at several local schools, including Penn Trafford and Greater Latrobe Senior high schools. >>STORY: Masks required in Pennsylvania schools starting Tuesday. At Greater Latrobe Senior High School, a group of about 40 students and parents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy