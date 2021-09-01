Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Sports on TV

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

ESPN — Louisville vs. Mississippi St., Atlanta. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#College Football#Eastern#Espn#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Tim Tebow News

Tim Tebow is no longer an NFL player, as the Jacksonville Jaguars released him before the start of the 2021 regular season. However, the former college football star is not struggling to find other work. The former quarterback turned baseball player turned tight end is back on television. Tebow is...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Gross Moment At Orioles Game On Monday

The Baltimore Orioles are in the midst of a horrific season and currently own the worst record in Major League Baseball. It’s nothing news for the Orioles, which are one of the worst organizations in baseball over the past decade. With that in mind, it’s not surprising that fans are looking for other things to do while at Orioles games.
Oklahoma City, OKoklahoman.com

OKC sports on TV for Thursday, August 26

7 p.m.;;T. Wash. at Southmoore;;YUROKC/mooresport.tv. 6 p.m.;;St. Louis at Pittsburgh;;BSPLUS/KREF-FM-AM 6 p.m.;;St. Louis at Pittsburgh;;BSPLUS/KREF-FM-AM 6 p.m.;;St. Louis at Pittsburgh;;BSPLUS/KREF-FM-AM 8 p.m.;;San Diego at L.A. Angels;;MLBNET. AUTO RACING. 7:55 a.m.;;Formula 1 Qualifying;;ESPN2. 6 p.m.;;NASCAR Series;;NBC. GOLF. 3:45 a.m.;;Curtis Cup;;GOLF. 9:30 a.m.;;European Tour;;GOLF. 11 a.m.;;BMW Championship;;GOLF. 2 p.m.;;BMW Championship;;NBC. 2 p.m.;;The...
MLSMercury News

Bay Area TV Sports: What to watch on Sunday-Monday

Korn Ferry Tour: Children’s Hospital Champ. 4 p.m. GOLF. HS: IMG Academy (FL) at Bishop Sycamore (OH) 10:30 a.m. ESPN. Tokyo 2020: Table tennis; swimming; track and field 6 p.m. NBCSN. Tokyo 2020: Tennis; swim; volleyball; track; basketball midnight NBCSN. Soccer. Premier: Burnley vs. Leeds United 6 a.m. NBCSN. FIFA...
College SportsCBS Sports

College football games on CBS Sports Network -- Watch UConn vs. Fresno State live stream, TV channel

College football is finally back, and while the Week 0 slate is just a sampling of what's to come, it's nonetheless a special moment for those who have been yearning for the sport's return. Of the five games on Saturday's slate, two will be televised on CBS Sports Network and feature high-caliber quarterbacks who are leading teams with lofty aspirations in the Mountain West.
MLSkshb.com

MLS moves 2 Sporting KC games to national TV in October

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With Sporting Kansas City in the thick of the Western Conference title race, two of the club’s matches in October have been added to national TV lineups. Sporting KC’s showdown on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the first-place Seattle Sounders FC will air at 2:30 p.m. on...
NFLtucson.com

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)
NFLPress Democrat

Nevius: TV is king in fall sports season

We are thinking of the TV Sports Season. It is that overloaded vortex of sporting events that happens every fall (unless there’s a pandemic). This is when Major League Baseball starts building to the playoffs. If your team is in the hunt, you will probably watch as many games as possible.
NFLBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

TUBE VIEW: Bartlesville-area TV sports schedule

OKLAHOMA: Football press conference, noon, BALLY OK. COLLEGE FOOTBALL: College Football Live, 2 p.m., ESPN2. NCAA VOLLEYBALL: Lipscomb vs. Oklahoma, 3 p.m., BALLY OK. GOLF: 18 Holes, The Westin StoneBriar Club, 5:30 p.m., BALLY SW. TENNIS: U.S. Open, 6 p.m., ESPN. MLB: Colorado vs. Texas, 7 p.m., BALLY SW. OLYMPICS:...
MLSsportingkc.com

Two Sporting matches selected for national TV in October

Two Sporting Kansas City matches have been selected by Major League Soccer broadcast partners for national television audiences in October, the club announced today. The team’s road match on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Seattle Sounders FC will be shown live on Univision/TUDN as Sporting Kansas City returns to Lumen Field for a marquee match-up with last year’s MLS Cup finalists. The match, originally scheduled for 8 p.m. CT, will now start at 2:30 p.m. CT.
NFLthecomeback.com

According to data analysis, the least liked American pro sports team is…

When you think of the pro franchises that are among the least liked in America, you probably think of the New York Yankees, Dallas Cowboys, or Los Angeles Lakers. These pro teams are so ubiquitous that, despite the fact that they have such large fanbases, tons of people around the country love to root against them every time they play.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Ryan Day Responds To ‘Terrible’ Minnesota Injury News

Just a few days ago, one of the best running backs in college football suffered a devastating season-ending injury. Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim was torching the Ohio State defense before an injury late in the third quarter. He immediately left the game and was seen later in a walking boot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy