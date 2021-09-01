Keep Levelland Beautiful announces Spring/Summer Photo Contest winners
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Keep Levelland Beautiful:. Keep Levelland Beautiful thinks Levelland is Beautiful, and seek pictures that showed the beauty of our city and its people in the Spring/Summer Months. Three volunteers judged 18 entries anonymously. The first-place winner was Beth Walls, second-place winner was Richard Ellis and the third-place winner was Kati Moody. Winners will be presented a certificate and gift cards donated by the local Walmart on September 2, 2021 at 2pm.www.everythinglubbock.com
