Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Picturing the Humanity and Dread of the Infinite Scroll

By Jia Tolentin o
The New Yorker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few days ago, I picked up my phone and, in the course of about a minute, looked at a photo of my fat-cheeked baby giggling in a wading pool, a closeup shot of a fan-tailed songbird, a video of hundreds of desperate people waiting for a disappearing chance to exit a nightmare, a paragraph in a news story about a mother of five who died in a flood, a digital rendering of a blue sunset on a planet near the edge of our solar system, a video of a bikini-clad influencer begging her followers to save the coral reef, a text from a friend who was mad at herself for starting another argument with an anti-vaxxer, and a recipe for cold tomato-cilantro soup.

www.newyorker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tabitha Soren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dread#Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
FDAredmond-reporter.com

Goddess Manifestation Secrets Review – Is the Hype Legit?

Diane Hope developed Goddess Manifestation Secrets. This article will answer questions such as whether Goddess Manifestation Secrets are effective and how the program can help its users to find a feminine divine and change their lives. It is said that a person is what she desires. But often, it becomes...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Evil Recap: Silent But Dread-ly

Silence may be golden, but watching a drunken Kristen Bouchard pratfalling into a giant wine barrel is pretty great, too. I learned this valuable life lesson while watching Evil‘s return Sunday, a nearly silent episode that might just be the show’s most entertainingly goofy hour yet. After all, would you expect the f-bomb to be dropped both repeatedly and with vigor throughout an episode set at a monastery? Don’t worry, though. There are plenty of stigmata and insect infestations and possessed statues, making this an Evil episode through and through. Read on for the highlights of the Robert King-directed “S Is for...
Sciencehigherperspectives.com

Am I Psychic? Here Are The Telltale Signs Of The Medium Gift

If you have to ask yourself whether you're psychic, chances already are that you are one. This is because the psychic pull is alerting you of your abilities. Having the psychic medium gift is not as obvious as we see in the movies. It often comes in the forms of messages, coincidences, signs, and feelings that require a lot of intuitive interpretation.
Lifestylethatshelf.com

With Friends Like These: Stand By Me at 35

As the old adage goes, wine gets better with age. Sugars, acids and substances known as phenolic compounds (including tannins) perform complex chemical reactions, which result in very expensive bottles of what is essentially grape juice. Temperature, humidity, and, of course, time are also key factors in the final product. Oxygen is bad. Bottles have to be kept cool, but not cold. Humidity and The Cork go hand in hand. This is all a very complicated process.
SocietyNYLON

The Infiniteness Of Alt Black Girls

A new dawn of alt Black girl culture is here, thanks to the mainstream success of artists like Doja Cat, Willow Smith, and more. Re-entering society this year has brought about an assertive identity in young Black people who consider themselves “alternative,” abbreviated as “alt” for the modern digital era, as the subculture gains visual prominence across social media. While alternative subcultures have existed for decades, initially associated with the emo and punk scene outside of mainstream pop culture, these groups saturated with white followers caused alternative Black subculture to naturally form its own entity. Through the connectivity of social media, young Black people part of this scene are being unleashed from the confinements placed upon them, not only by lockdown restrictions but by social expectations of how they should be — entering in the new wave of alt Black culture.
MoviesThe New Yorker

The Smell of Villainy Wafts Compellingly Through “Azor”

There is a helpful moment in Andreas Fontana’s “Azor,” when we catch sight of a calendar. It tells us that we are approaching the end of 1980. The date matters, because the film is set in Argentina, and we are therefore smack in the middle of what was officially designated the National Reorganization Process—one of the nastiest of modern euphemisms, especially for those many thousands of citizens who were organized to their deaths. The governing junta, which assumed power in a coup of 1976, ruled until 1983.
CelebritiesThe New Yorker

A Gwyneth for the Survivalist Set

Last month, in Northern California, as the Caldor and Dixie fires tore through the Sierra Nevada, burning more than a million acres and levelling a gold-rush-era town, the ancestral-skills teacher turned reality-TV star Woniya Thibeault sat in a forest clearing, demonstrating how to start a friction fire with sticks of cedar. “Right now isn’t really the time to be doing fire-making,” she said. Her method was slow and arduous—“not like in the movies, when it just bursts into flame.” Thibeault wore a handmade buckskin skirt over leggings. “I tend to make my buckskin with more modern tailoring, so that I can wear it into town and I don’t look like a freak,” she said. She survived—and filmed herself surviving—alone in the Arctic for seventy-three days for the History Channel show “Alone.” During that time, she subsisted on ten squirrels and ten hares. Having reëntered civilization, Thibeault now hosts online gatherings to teach survival skills to the masses; urban professionals sign up to learn how to live like their ancestors.
Thrive Global

3 Reasons Why You Aren’t Happy

Happiness is something that is widely represented in today’s society. Ads, books and other forms of media have quite a bit to say on the topic of happiness. Happiness to the world equals beauty, fame, fortune, and material possessions. But what if you are searching for deeper fulfillment? The truth...
Posted by
tymnec

Why Are So Many Good Women Single?

Women are more educated than ever before. In addition, there are more single women than ever before. Is it a terrible thing? No, but it didn't stop my wife from asking the question after meeting yet another lovely lady on the hunt for love.
higherperspectives.com

Noticing The Number 11:11 Often? Here's Why

First of all, if you're reading this, then you are here for a reason. The number 1111 is the angel number and if you have been synchronized to notice it repetitively then you have been given a sign by the angel. Whether you chose to believe in it or not, is up to you. What you can't deny is the odds of its coincidence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy