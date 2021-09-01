Picturing the Humanity and Dread of the Infinite Scroll

Last month, in Northern California, as the Caldor and Dixie fires tore through the Sierra Nevada, burning more than a million acres and levelling a gold-rush-era town, the ancestral-skills teacher turned reality-TV star Woniya Thibeault sat in a forest clearing, demonstrating how to start a friction fire with sticks of cedar. “Right now isn’t really the time to be doing fire-making,” she said. Her method was slow and arduous—“not like in the movies, when it just bursts into flame.” Thibeault wore a handmade buckskin skirt over leggings. “I tend to make my buckskin with more modern tailoring, so that I can wear it into town and I don’t look like a freak,” she said. She survived—and filmed herself surviving—alone in the Arctic for seventy-three days for the History Channel show “Alone.” During that time, she subsisted on ten squirrels and ten hares. Having reëntered civilization, Thibeault now hosts online gatherings to teach survival skills to the masses; urban professionals sign up to learn how to live like their ancestors.