Washington Post Walks Back Requirement for Interns to Have ‘Major Newsroom’ Experience

By Lindsey Ellefson
TheWrap
 6 days ago
The Washington Post on Wednesday walked back a requirement for student internship applicants to have prior experience in a “major newsroom.”. “We’ve deleted a tweet that didn’t match the language in our FAQ on intern applications. We’ve also updated the language on prior experience. Experience in a major newsroom is not a requirement and all applications are considered,” said a tweet from the company that was threaded under Monday’s announcement of open internship roles.

