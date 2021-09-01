College Graduate Starting Salaries Are at an All-Time High—and These 10 Majors Earn the Most
Despite a global pandemic that caused massive unemployment and slashed earnings among working-class Americans, starting salaries for recent college graduates continue to rise. According to a recent report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers, the average starting salary for the college Class of 2020 was $55,260 — 2.5% higher than that of the Class of 2019 ($53,889 ) and 8.5% higher than the Class of '18 ($50,944).www.nbcmiami.com
