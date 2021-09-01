Cancel
Perry County, PA

Flood Warning issued for Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 07:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Perry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg affecting Huntingdon and Blair Counties. Juniata River At Huntingdon affecting Huntingdon County. Raystown Branch Juniata At Saxton affecting Bedford and Huntingdon Counties. Aughwick Creek At Shirleysburg affecting Huntingdon County. Sherman Creek At Shermans Dale affecting Perry County. Conodoguinet Creek Near Hogestown affecting Cumberland County. Yellow Breeches Creek Near Camp Hill affecting Cumberland and York Counties. Swatara Creek Above Middletown affecting Dauphin County. Swatara Creek At Harper Tavern affecting Schuylkill and Lebanon Counties. Swatara Creek Near Hershey affecting Lebanon and Dauphin Counties. Conestoga River At Lancaster affecting Lancaster and York Counties. For the Frankstown Branch Juniata River...including Williamsburg Major flooding is forecast. For the Juniata River...including Huntingdon...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Raystown Branch Juniata River...including Saxton...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Aughwick Creek...including Shirleysburg...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Sherman Creek...including Shermans Dale...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Conodoguinet Creek...including Hogestown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Yellow Breeches Creek...including Camp Hill...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Swatara Creek...including Middletown, Hershey, and Harper Tavern...Minor, Moderate, and Major flooding is forecast. For the Conestoga River...including Lancaster...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sherman Creek At Shermans Dale. * Until late this afternoon. * At 6:15 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 9.0 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:15 AM EDT Thursday was 10.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning and continue falling to 2.7 feet early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 5.0 feet, River Road is closed upstream of Shermansdale. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, River Road is closed upstream of Shermansdale. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Several homes along Creek Road are affected by high water. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, A number of homes along Creek Road and other low lying areas adjacent to Sherman Creek are affected by high water. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.2 feet on 12/01/2010.

alerts.weather.gov

