Blair County, PA

Flood Warning issued for Blair, Huntingdon by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 21:04:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 445 AM EDT. Target Area: Blair; Huntingdon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Penns Creek Near Penns Creek affecting Union and Snyder Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg affecting Huntingdon and Blair Counties. Little Juniata River At Spruce Creek affecting Huntingdon and Blair Counties. Juniata River At Huntingdon affecting Huntingdon County. Juniata River At Lewistown affecting Mifflin and Juniata Counties. Raystown Branch Juniata At Saxton affecting Bedford and Huntingdon Counties. Aughwick Creek At Shirleysburg affecting Huntingdon County. Sherman Creek At Shermans Dale affecting Perry County. Conodoguinet Creek Near Hogestown affecting Cumberland County. Yellow Breeches Creek Near Camp Hill affecting Cumberland and York Counties. Swatara Creek Near Hershey affecting Lebanon and Dauphin Counties. Swatara Creek At Harper Tavern affecting Schuylkill and Lebanon Counties. Swatara Creek Above Middletown affecting Dauphin County. Conestoga River At Lancaster affecting Lancaster and York Counties. Stonycreek River At Ferndale affecting Cambria County. Youghiogheny River Near Confluence affecting Somerset County. For the Frankstown Branch Juniata River...including Williamsburg Major flooding is forecast. For the Little Juniata River...including Spruce Creek...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Juniata River...including Huntingdon, Mapleton Depot, Lewistown, Newport...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Raystown Branch Juniata River...including Saxton...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Aughwick Creek...including Shirleysburg...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Penns Creek...including Penns Creek...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Sherman Creek...including Shermans Dale...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Conodoguinet Creek...including Hogestown...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Yellow Breeches Creek...including Camp Hill...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Swatara Creek...including Middletown, Harper Tavern, Hershey...Major flooding is forecast. For the Conestoga River...including Lancaster...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Stoneycreek River...including Ferndale...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Youghiogheny River...including Confluence...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Little Juniata River At Spruce Creek. * From late tonight to late tomorrow evening. * At 6:15 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:15 PM EDT Wednesday was 8.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, The left, or north bank overflows, affecting several homes. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Homes are affected on both banks. Several roads are also affected including Route 45. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Homes on both banks are affected by high water. A number of roads are closed. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.0 feet on 12/01/2010.

alerts.weather.gov

