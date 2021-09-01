Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

'We are f***ing abandoning Americans': Text messages from military commanders reveal how angry they were at state of evacuation mission

By Kaelan Deese
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C93ig_0bjRli4R00


Text messages and emails between U.S. military commanders and private citizens show frustrations among some military leaders for leaving Afghanistan while some U.S. citizens remained in the country, communications revealed Tuesday.

"We are f***ing abandoning American citizens," an Army colonel assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division wrote Sunday in a series of encrypted messages. It is unclear to whom the message was sent.

The messages, provided to Just the News by war correspondent and former Special Forces operative Michael Yon, undermine President Joe Biden 's description on Tuesday of the "extraordinary success" regarding the mission to withdraw U.S. troops from the country ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline, which saw the remaining military forces leave Afghanistan on Tuesday.

US ARGUES IT HAS 'ENORMOUS LEVERAGE' OVER THE TALIBAN

A group of U.S. citizens were left stranded at the Kabul airport and were pleading for military assistance but were allegedly rejected when military officials told the citizens they were finished with evacuations, Yon told the outlet.

"Everyone is having a hard time getting in the gate. AMCITs [American citizens] can't get past TB [Taliban] check points," an Army colonel said in a text on Sunday. "I am only aware of a handful of families that are still trying to get in right now."

It was unclear whether the Army colonel who sent the message was the same colonel who wrote about "abandoning American citizens."

Some of the U.S. citizens left behind at the airport were "waving their passport screaming, 'I'm American,'" Yon said on the John Solomon Reports podcast. The incidents played out just hours before the U.S. military left the capital of Kabul, leaving the Taliban in full control.

Following Yon's appearance on the podcast, the remaining U.S. citizens scattered to safe houses to avoid detainment, the correspondent said.

Bipartisan critics have raised concerns over U.S. citizens left behind. Republican Florida Rep. Michael Waltz wrote in a Tuesday tweet that the fact that "Biden's left behind Americans along with Afghans who fought along side us" was "reprehensible," and Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly tweeted that "leaving any American citizen behind" was "unacceptable."

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby acknowledged some U.S. citizens were left behind on Tuesday, saying there would be a diplomatic scenario for safely bringing them home.

"It's not completely unlike the way we do it elsewhere around the world," Kirby said during a press briefing. "We have Americans that get stranded in countries all the time, and we do everything we can to try to facilitate safe passage."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Since July, the U.S. has airlifted more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan, including roughly 5,500 Americans. Biden said Tuesday that approximately 100 to 200 U.S. citizens still remained in Afghanistan who have "some intention to leave," many of them being dual citizens.

The Washington Examiner contacted the Pentagon but did not immediately receive a response.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
134K+
Followers
49K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Waltz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leaving Afghanistan#Military Forces#Americans#Special Forces#Taliban#Tb#Taliban#Republican#Afghans#Democratic#Pentagon#The Washington Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Related
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden wants to move on from the Americans he abandoned in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden is moving on from his summer crises. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the Americans he stranded in Afghanistan. Biden is “hoping to turn the page” on those Americans, in the words of the Associated Press. It’s no wonder why that’s the case: Biden is a cynical politician who is willing to disregard his responsibilities as a president in order to achieve his domestic agenda. After all, what are a few hundred American hostages to the Taliban when there is infrastructure and new social programs to spend money on?
MilitaryLima News

Tanks, attack helicopters, drones … Taliban thanks U.S.

KABUL, Afghanistan – When Taliban fighters rode triumphantly into Kabul airport early last Tuesday, they did so on U.S. supplied pickup trucks, wearing U.S.-supplied uniforms and brandishing U.S.-supplied M4 and M16 rifles. Then they spent hours examining the bonanza of materiel that American troops unintentionally bequeathed them in what had been the U.S.’ last redoubt in Afghanistan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Dem Sen Blumenthal 'furious' over Biden admin delaying Americans trying to leave Afghanistan

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is "furious" over the Biden administration delaying flights with Americans trying to escape Afghanistan after President Biden’s botched troop withdrawal. The senator from Connecticut issued a press release on Monday eviscerating the Biden administration for delaying flights out of the Mazar-e Sharif airport in Afghanistan following...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Blinken denies Taliban holding Americans in Afghanistan ‘hostage’

DOHA, Qatar — Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that some evacuation flights out of Afghanistan have been prevented from taking off because they included passengers without valid travel documents, an explanation that undercuts Republican claims that the Taliban is holding Americans hostage. The top U.S. diplomat said the...
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

GOP Rep. says American family in Afghanistan escaped the country

A Republican congressman who attempted a rogue operation at Kabul’s airport last week said an American family he was helping escape Afghanistan left the country on Monday — as a new poll shows that a majority of voters back using military force to rescue American citizens left behind. “A little...

Comments / 0

Community Policy