Honolulu, HI

Woman who misspelled 'Moderna' on allegedly fake vaccination card arrested at airport

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EdDl5_0bjRlgIz00


H awaiian authorities have arrested a woman on suspicion of submitting a fake vaccination card after noticing the company name "Moderna" was spelled incorrectly.

Chloe Mrozak of Illinois, 24, attempted to submit her vaccination document at the Honolulu airport on Aug. 23. When security workers checked her card, they noticed that Moderna was misspelled as "Maderna," Fox 8 reported. A further inspection of the card showed that Mrozak had allegedly received her vaccine in Delaware.

Upon contacting Delaware officials to verify her vaccination , Hawaiian authorities were unable to find any record of her name and date of birth.

FAKE VACCINE CARDS ARE THE NEW FAKE ID

Hawaii requires visitors to go through a mandatory 10-day quarantine and passenger verification procedure. Vaccinated travelers are not required to go through the process.

The Quarantine Compliance Check Team was able to locate her on Saturday and arrested her under suspicion of submitting falsified vaccination documents. Authorities were aided in their search for Mrozak by a unique tattoo on her left hip, which they were made aware of via a search of her Facebook profile. She is being held at the Honolulu Police Department, where her bail has been set for $2,000.

The current average positive test rate in Hawaii for COVID-19 is 8.5%.

Roughly 74% of the state's population has received their first vaccine dose, with 55% of people being fully vaccinated, according to the Mayo Clinic .

