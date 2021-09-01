Cancel
Abraham Toro wins the trade for Mariners with grand slam off Astros

By John Buhler
Cover picture for the articleAbraham Toro proves the Seattle Mariners are victorious in the Kendall Graveman trade with the Houston Astros after one most glorious swing of the bat. Abraham Toro was the difference for the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, as he took Kendall Graveman of the Houston Astros‘ offering deep into the night for a grand slam.

