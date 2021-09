The events that followed 13 members of our military have struck a chord across the country, but especially here in Wyoming with one of our own being taken away far too early at the age of twenty. Rylee McCollum is being honored the best way we can across the state, with flags being flown at half staff, a GOFUNDME account helping out his wife and unborn child, and even local businesses doing their best to support him and the other members of our military that were taken away last week.