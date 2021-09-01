State Senator George Borrello Hopes for Transparency, Inclusivity from Gov. Hochul

A new moratorium will protect tenants, landlords and homeowners in New York State from eviction or foreclosure through January 15, 2022. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the moratorium into law on Thursday, September 2, the day after the State Legislature convened in an emergency session to address the August 31 expiration of the prior state moratorium and the U.S. Supreme Court striking down the federal eviction moratorium that was imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The governor’s office calls the new moratorium the “strongest eviction protections in the nation for those facing hardship due to COVID-19.”