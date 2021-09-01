State Senator George Borrello Hopes for Transparency, Inclusivity from Gov. Hochul
A week after Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in, State Senator George Borrello is hopeful for the new administration. Borrello said he has already seen things he likes, “For example, being honest about the nursing home deaths, addressing a lot of issues involving transparency at the executive level, so I hope that she continues that push for a more inclusive and transparent executive branch of government.”www.wrfalp.com
