The Untold Truth Of Sabra

In order to find out how truly American (and possibly how old) you are, there is a word-association test you must respond to correctly. If we say: "A.1.," you say...?. If you answered, "It's how steak is done," you're in the club. That tagline ended every commercial for A.1. Sauce in the early 1990s, but good ol' A.1. Sauce has been around much longer than that. And, funnily enough, the sauce doesn't have American origins at all. Henderson William Brand — a Brit from Northeast England and a chef under King George IV in the early 19th century — debuted this marvelous sauce at the International Exhibition in London in 1862 (via Let's Look Again). Patrons tasted "Brand's International Sauce," which was composed of vinegar, fruits, and spices, and declared it "A1!" (As in, that expression people used before "awesome.") The name stuck, and by the time the sauce traversed the Atlantic Ocean to be trademarked and sold in the U.S., the words "steak" and "sauce" were added onto the end for good measure. Well, probably because Americans love steak.