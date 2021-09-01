Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

The Untold Truth Of Sabra

By Lauren David
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chances are if you've walked down the refrigerated aisle of pre-made dips at your local grocery store, you can easily spot different hummus brands. Sabra may not only be ubiquitous, but easy to spot with their catchy red-lined lids with transparent tops. Hummus is a common Middle Eastern spread made with cooked chickpeas, tahini (also known as sesame paste), lemon juice, garlic and spices. The ingredients may be simple, but each country as well as region has their special way to make this silky and creamy dip.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

61K+
Followers
20K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Snack Foods#Food Drink#Hummus#Middle Eastern#Americans#Israeli#Tzabar#Strauss Group#The Strauss Brand Group#Pepsico#Mexican#Holy Land
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
InternetPosted by
Mashed

Not Everyone On Facebook Is Impressed With These Pasta Bake Ideas

Some would say that, if there's anything better and more comforting than a saucy bowl of pasta, it has to be baked pasta. What's better than an instant mac and cheese made on the stove? A slow-cooked, crispy cheese-topped casserole baked in the oven, of course! In fact, according to The Travel's survey of the most popular pasta dishes in the US, baked ziti is one of the top pasta dishes on the chart. Not to mention the baked feta and pasta dish that took the Internet by a storm only a months back.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why A.1. Sauce Removed 'Steak' From Its Name

In order to find out how truly American (and possibly how old) you are, there is a word-association test you must respond to correctly. If we say: "A.1.," you say...?. If you answered, "It's how steak is done," you're in the club. That tagline ended every commercial for A.1. Sauce in the early 1990s, but good ol' A.1. Sauce has been around much longer than that. And, funnily enough, the sauce doesn't have American origins at all. Henderson William Brand — a Brit from Northeast England and a chef under King George IV in the early 19th century — debuted this marvelous sauce at the International Exhibition in London in 1862 (via Let's Look Again). Patrons tasted "Brand's International Sauce," which was composed of vinegar, fruits, and spices, and declared it "A1!" (As in, that expression people used before "awesome.") The name stuck, and by the time the sauce traversed the Atlantic Ocean to be trademarked and sold in the U.S., the words "steak" and "sauce" were added onto the end for good measure. Well, probably because Americans love steak.
RecipesFood Network

What Is Vegemite?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. You may have seen the iconic small brown jar with the neon yellow and red label and wondered, "what is Vegemite?". Or maybe you know the song "Down Under" by Men At Work (and if you don't, we'll have you know that a Vegemite sandwich features prominently). Here, we open the Vegemite jar to answer some key questions: what to use it for, where it comes from and why it’s so popular in Australia.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

13 Secrets About The Cheesecake Factory Every Fan Should Know

The Cheesecake Factory is one of the most popular chain restaurants in America. With a giant menu and more than 30 cheesecakes available, it's become a staple in suburban dining. Whether you've never been to the popular restaurant or have visited dozens of times, there's always something new to learn...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

Employee's Attempt To Expose Five Guys On TikTok Was An Utter Fail

When it comes to fast food burgers, Five Guys is a fan-favorite. Founded in 1986, this iconic chain is named after the founder Jerry Murrell's five sons (via Mental Floss). What started off as a small family project, slowly turned into one of the fastest growing franchises in the country. Now, there are almost 1,700 Five Guys locations across America, Canada, the U.K., Europe, and the Middle East, with 1,500 more in development (via Five Guys). Despite the fact that the brand doesn't advertise or deliver, they have still developed a cult following, and were named America's favorite burger chain in 2017. Known for their mouthwateringly juicy burgers and their heaping French fry servings, its rumored that there are over 250,000 ways to order a burger at this build-to-order chain.
RestaurantsPosted by
New York Only

This Delicious Vegetarian Restaurant In New York Will Even Enchant Carnivores

Life for vegetarians and vegans has been changing as of late. It wasn’t that long ago that our options were salad or “this meaty item on the menu minus just about every ingredient on it.” Now there are plenty of options for vegan and vegetarian restaurants in New York. One such place is Albany’s Healthy […] The post This Delicious Vegetarian Restaurant In New York Will Even Enchant Carnivores appeared first on Only In Your State.
Food & DrinksMedscape News

'This Food Will Kill You, That Food Will Save You'

Not sure if you've heard the news, but eating a single hot dog will apparently cost you 36 minutes of healthy life. My first thought when hearing this was of course the same as everyone else's: Poor Joey Chestnut, multiyear winner of Nathan's annual hot dog–eating contest. He won this...
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

The Government Is Lying About Vaccines And Ivermectin – But Why?

It’s been quite a week. I’ve been in the media business for decades and I’ve never before witnessed such lies, exaggeration and outright fraud. All with the intent to force everyone to be vaccinated. The question is why?. Let’s start with the vaccine itself. The results in Israel prove what...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The COVID-19 risk for vaccinated people is roughly equal to 'riding in a vehicle,' recent data suggest

The odds of a vaccinated person getting sick with COVID-19 have changed since the more transmissible Delta variant came to dominate the U.S. pandemic, but probably not as much as you think, David Leonhardt writes in Tuesday's New York Times. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the "terrifying fact" that "vaccinated people with the Delta variant of the COVID virus carried roughly the same viral load in their noses and throats as unvaccinated people," but newer data "suggests the true picture is less alarming."
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 19-0 and Continues To Roll On

Good weekend of boxing just gone in the UK. Looked like a great atmosphere with the big crowds back in attendance. Katie Taylor making another undisputed title defense, impressive again. Surely the Amanda Serrano fight the only thing left for both at this point. Two of women’s boxing’s best ever. If they can make this fight next year, very good.
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They discover that the first inhabitants of what is now the United States were “sophisticated engineers” who built massive “indestructible” structures.

Native Americans, who occupied the area known as ‘Poverty Point’ in present-day Louisiana more than 3,000 years ago, were “highly skilled engineers capable of building massive earthen structures” in short periods of time and have been preserved to this day. , according to a new study managed by a group of researchers from the University of Washington in St. Louis (Missouri).
Relationship Advicedailynewsen.com

The heir of the Russian throne will marry on October 1 in St. Petersburg

The heir of the Russian throne, Gueorgui Romanov, descendant of the last Zar, Nicolás II, will marry on October 1 at the Cathedral of San Isaak in St. Petersburg. As reported today the Cathedral Office of the Cathedral, Gueorgui, the Unique Son of María Romanova, Head of the Russian Imperial House, will contract nuptials with the Italian citizen Rebecca Bettarini.

Comments / 0

Community Policy