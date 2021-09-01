Cancel
Davidson, NC

4 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $4,150,000

mooresvilletribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivate, gated equestrian estate with 58+/- acres. Close proximity to downtown Davidson, Mooresville, and Concord. Multiple pastures, riding trails, 10 stall barn with tack room, office, feed room, and wash bay. Guest house with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths and spacious kitchen, living area, and sunroom. Heated & lighted indoor 20m x 50m riding arena and an outdoor Olympic sized dressage arena. The main home features a two story entry and great room that opens to the pool and pool house. The gourmet kitchen opens to the dining and great room areas. The spacious master suite on the main level has an adjacent room that can be used as an exercise room or 2nd office. Second level has 3 bedrooms, recreation/billiard/bar area, loft, and media room. Outdoor areas are great for entertaining and other sports. Approximately 20 minutes to Concord Regional Airport & 40 minutes to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

