A cow got trapped in tree as floodwaters rose during Hurricane Ida. How did it get out?

By Tanasia Kenney
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rare rescue unfolded in Louisiana this week as crews worked to free a cow trapped in a tree. The bovine is seen wriggling high above floodwaters as a pair of workers use a chainsaw to carefully cut away the branches one by one, according to video posted to Facebook by St. Bernard Parish officials. The animal was found stuck near Florissant after Hurricane Ida, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm on Sunday.

EnvironmentPosted by
Outsider.com

New Jersey Farmer Saves Man with His Tractor During Ida Flooding

Hurricane Ida wrecked through Louisiana and the aftermath of the storm flooded the northeast. New Jersey suffered greatly from the storms. There have been almost 30 reported deaths in the state as of Monday. When catastrophe strikes, it takes communities to come together in order to heal. Neighbors helping neighbors, that is how people survive in awful situations like these.
AccidentsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Park visitor trying to take photos on cliff dies in fall into Lake Superior, police say

A person visiting a Michigan city’s “recreational crown jewel” on Labor Day died following a fatal fall into Lake Superior, police said. Officers with the Marquette Police Department were called to Presque Isle Park about 1 p.m. Monday after witnesses reported watching someone fall from a cliff, according to a news release provided to McClatchy News.
PetsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Man avoids prison time in scheme that smuggled hundreds of turtles to China, feds say

A 30-year-old California man accused or running a turtle smuggling scheme was sentenced to probation in Oregon federal court, feds say. Yuan Xie, 30, of Shanghai, China, purchased hundreds of endangered turtles and tried to ship them — sometimes using other people — to Hong Kong by mail or airline flights, an 18-month investigation by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found.
Maryland StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Maryland brewery sues North Carolina commission over label

A Maryland-based brewery is suing North Carolina regulators after one of its beer labels was deemed inappropriate and was rejected. The owners of Flying Dog Brewery say in the lawsuit filed in federal court last month that the North Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control Commission violated their First Amendment rights by rejecting the label for its Freezin’ Season Winter Ale, WRAL reported. The artwork consists of the silhouette of a naked man standing next to a campfire.

