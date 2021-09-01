Weakley Co. Election Commission to move ahead with convenient voting centers with new help from WCMES
The Weakley County Election Commission is proceeding with convenient voting centers with the possibility of a little help from Weakley County Municipal Electric System. During Tuesday afternoon’s meeting, Administrator of Elections Alex Britt informed the Commission that Frontier’s cost to provide internet to the voting precincts in both Palmersville and Latham would be around $1,900 a month for a three-year contract.www.thunderboltradio.com
Comments / 0