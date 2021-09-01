Employees are "dreaming" of a 4-day workweek, but bosses have different plans

Many employees think their employers would just load them up with more work if they were able to condense their five-day workweek into four days, according to a new report. On short notice, COVID-19 demonstrated that the "new normal" of remote work was not only possible at scale, but could also increase productivity. The extended economic experiment could open the door to other less traditional work arrangements such as the four-day workweek. On Wednesday, Bizagi released its "State of Process Innovation" report, highlighting employee sentiments about a potential shift to a four-day work model, challenges hindering the implementation of such a framework and more.