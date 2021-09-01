Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Employees are "dreaming" of a 4-day workweek, but bosses have different plans

By R. Dallon Adams
TechRepublic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany employees think their employers would just load them up with more work if they were able to condense their five-day workweek into four days, according to a new report. On short notice, COVID-19 demonstrated that the "new normal" of remote work was not only possible at scale, but could also increase productivity. The extended economic experiment could open the door to other less traditional work arrangements such as the four-day workweek. On Wednesday, Bizagi released its "State of Process Innovation" report, highlighting employee sentiments about a potential shift to a four-day work model, challenges hindering the implementation of such a framework and more.

www.techrepublic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustavo Gómez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bizagi Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Marketsthepennyhoarder.com

15 Good-Paying Data Entry Jobs from Home for Fast and Focused Typists

Demand for data entry jobs from home has seen an enormous increase since the start of the pandemic, and the trend has yet to reverse. If you are looking to pick up extra cash as a side gig or focus on data entry as a main source of income, you’ll want our tips for finding the best online data entry jobs.
ArmyWorld Economic Forum

Why employees' needs should shape the workplaces of the future

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, significant numbers of people are moving on from their current organizations because their needs have changed. To retain staff, it's important for leaders to ensure their employees are satisfied at work and are actively embracing the shift to the 'new normal'. This involves using new...
EconomyItproportal

Research suggests employees and managers at odds over the future of remote working - how can we get them on the same page

Returning to office life has been a subject playing on many people’s minds lately, however it seems unlikely that many people will return to an office full time, if at all. A recent article from the BBC stated that “Almost all of 50 of the UK's biggest employers questioned by the BBC have said they do not plan to bring staff back to the office full-time.”
Gas Price8newsnow.com

As extra unemployment benefits end, workers may have reason to go back to work

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When the pandemic started, the federal government implemented extra benefits for people who lost their jobs. That included extra weekly pay, and benefits for gig workers or independent contractors — Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) — which had never been done before. “A lot of those programs...
Public HealthWDIO-TV

What can employers do if workers avoid COVID-19 vaccines?

More companies are requiring COVID-19 vaccines and taking actions to motivate employees into getting their shots. Some may fire workers who don't comply or charge them more for their health insurance. Employers also might limit business travel or perks like access to the company gym only to the vaccinated. Many...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

How to Empower Your Employees at Work

Are you an entrepreneur or leader who manages people? Well, in that case, you should know that your employees are the ones who build the foundation for your success. Without them running your business and managing it to achieve your goals seems like an impossible thing to do. So it’s...
Labor IssuesWashington Times

Four-day workweek gains traction despite pushback

The long Labor Day weekend could become standard if the four-day workweek catches on. Many U.S. companies are experimenting with a shortened workweek because of pandemic-related concerns, and legislation calling for a 32-hour workweek has been introduced in Congress. “As we consider what work should look like beyond this pandemic,...
RetailNBC Connecticut

Raising Wages Isn't Enough to Attract and Keep Workers, Experts Say

Amid a massive labor shortage, companies have boosted wages to try to attract and retain workers. However, HR experts say that more must be done to stay competitive in the labor market beyond just increasing pay. That could include enhancing career development programs, tuition and skill training reimbursement, and removing...
JobsWashington Examiner

It's time to rethink the five-day workweek

Sixty-five years ago this month, President Richard Nixon made front-page news predicting that America was moving toward a four-day workweek. We’re nowhere near Nixon’s goal — and even further from John Maynard Keynes’s 1928 prediction that we’d all be working 15-hour weeks by 2028. But with record numbers of people quitting their jobs during the pandemic in what’s being called the Great Resignation, it’s time for more employers to consider offering their workers a four-day workweek.
Economyarcamax.com

Lee Schafer: Maybe these NDAs really protect only the bad employers

Even careful managers and bosses, the ones who check references and conduct probing interviews, will never know as much as about a job candidate as that person does. It's a version of the asymmetric information problem, which crops up all the time when people buy or sell things. One side of a deal just knows a whole lot more than the other.
EconomyStandard-Examiner

Boss: Does your financial plan have a cavity?

“Seniors leaving the workforce are often taken by surprise when they lose their dental insurance. Out-of-pocket dental expenses can eat away at your retirement nest egg.” — Lyle Boss. Regardless of your age, oral health plays a massive role in your physical health and wellbeing. This is especially true when...
Personal Financemoney.com

Employers Are Preparing to Give out Bigger Raises Next Year

We can’t make any promises, but word is your boss is planning to give you a big pay bump in 2022. After two rough years of meager raises and even some freezes on salary increases during the pandemic, employers are planning to pony up and return to more normal annual raises, according to a recent survey from global advisory and insurance broker Willis Towers Watson.
TechnologyTechRepublic

Study: The "robots are coming to take our jobs" worry is overblown

A new report from Kryon finds that 79% of employees say a third of their day or more is spent on repetitive tasks and that they'd welcome automation to free up their time. The notion of burnout among tech professionals spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic. One key source for the malaise often cited is having to constantly do mundane, repetitive work. And a result, a slew of the workforce in 2021 have been seeking a job change—one that's more fulfilling and flexible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy