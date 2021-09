By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Everything Tom Brady says or doesn’t say becomes a national talking point. Everything Tom Brady does or doesn’t do can — and often will — become controversial. So when Brady — a man who’s meticulous about everything that goes into his body — did not say anything one way or another about the coronavirus vaccine throughout the spring and summer, some people assumed that the reigning Super Bowl MVP did not receive a vaccine to protect himself from COVID-19. As is often the case with those who assume … those people were wrong. Buccaneers head coach Bruce...