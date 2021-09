Whether you love them, hate them, or feel generally meh about them, your boss is your boss and you want them to view you as hardworking, dependable, and reliable. While you try your best to ensure your actions and words paint that portrait at work, it’s easy to say something that proves the opposite. No, we’re not talking about casually tossing off a “Man, I’m so hungover today” in the middle of a meeting. What we mean is that there are some subtler phrases that, when spoken or sent in slack or an email, can make you appear unprofessional, uncaring, or not a team player.