New Haven police investigating shot spotter alert, leaving man in critical condition
NEW HAVEN, Conn., (WTNH)– New Haven police are investigating an incident that left a man in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon. Police responding to a shot spotter alert on Whalley Ave between Norton Street and Winthrop Ave. Arriving on the scene, police found a 24-year-old man suffering from gun wounds. American Medical Response transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.www.wtnh.com
