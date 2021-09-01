Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

New Haven police investigating shot spotter alert, leaving man in critical condition

By Nadine Bourne
WTNH.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HAVEN, Conn., (WTNH)– New Haven police are investigating an incident that left a man in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon. Police responding to a shot spotter alert on Whalley Ave between Norton Street and Winthrop Ave. Arriving on the scene, police found a 24-year-old man suffering from gun wounds. American Medical Response transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

www.wtnh.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shot Spotter#Conn#Yale New Haven Hospital#Wtnh#American Medical Response
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears' father petitions to end her conservatorship

(CNN) — Britney Spears' fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when her father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the arrangement. In a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter's pleas...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy