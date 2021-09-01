Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Doobie Brothers DTE Show Latest to Cancel Due to COVID Surge

By Lisa Marie
Posted by 
Cars 108
Cars 108
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While things were looking like they were getting somewhat back to normal on the live music front, it seems we are seeing a near-daily announcements of cancellations and postponements. The latest to announce a local postponement in The Doobie Brothers concert scheduled for Thursday, September 2nd has been postponed. This...

wcrz.com

Comments / 0

Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Gene Simmons
Person
Stevie Nicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Doobie Brothers#Covid#Dte#Health And Safety#Covid#Bts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthSturgis Journal

COVID-19 causes concert cancellations

I’m afraid to say ‘I told you so,’ but it’s true. It is still too early for large groups of people to gather. Singers and musicians agree, too. Even though it’s their forte to play and perform live before their fans, the risk is just too much to carry the burden right now. So, we’re beginning to see the headlines again.
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

KISS Frontman PAUL STANLEY: COVID-19 'Kicked My Ass'

Paul Stanley says that his battle with COVID-19 is over. The KISS frontman tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus last week, forcing the postponement of at least three KISS shows. Yesterday evening (Monday, August 30), Paul took to his Twitter to write: "My COVID symptoms were...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Kiss Concert Canceled After Paul Stanley Tests Positive for COVID-19

Kiss announced late Thursday night that their concert scheduled just outside Pittsburgh had been canceled after lead vocalist Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID. While a new date is yet to be announced, the band said the show has been postponed. “Tonight’s #KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID,” the band tweeted alongside a full statement. “More information about show dates will be made available ASAP.” Ahead of the band’s announcement, Stanley took to Twitter to shoot down rumors about how severe his symptoms were. “PEOPLE!!! I...
Public HealthKCCI.com

Here are the artists canceling shows as COVID-19 cases rise

As COVID-19 cases have begun surging again throughout the U.S., several music festivals and concert tours have postponed shows due to positive tests and concern of further spread. Here's a look at the artists who have pushed back their performances due to COVID-19. Stevie Nicks. Stevie Nicks canceled appearances at...
Public Healthloudersound.com

Kiss postpone more shows as Gene Simmons tests positive for COVID-19

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19. The news was announced by the band on social media. The statement read, "Kiss will postpone their next four tour dates. While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms.
Sauk Rapids, MNBLABBERMOUTH.NET

WINGER Cancels Show Due To Multiple COVID-19 Cases

WINGER has announced that it has canceled its show tonight (Sunday, September 5) in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota due to members of the touring party contracting COVID-19. The band released the following statement regarding the matter: "Unfortunately, while we have been practicing CDC and locally recommended COVID-19 protocols on tour, members of our touring party tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, everyone was vaccinated, so only experienced mild symptoms. However, for the safety of our band, crew members, venue staff and fans, we need to cancel our show in Sauk Rapids, MN tonight. FIREHOUSE will be playing instead and we wish everyone a great show! Thanks to all for your support and we apologize to those fans we won't be seeing. Can't wait to be back when it is 100% safe for everyone to do so. Stay safe!"
Public Healtharcamax.com

COVID-19 continues to KISS off summer tours: Paul Stanley, Kid Rock's band have virus

In the ongoing battle between COVID-19 and music, the deadly virus seems to have the upper hand. As concerts and sometimes entire tours are being canceled due to rising infection, hospitalization and death numbers, some prominent names have announced positive tests in their touring orbits — and even among the performers themselves. Kid Rock recently tweeted that most of his band “has f— covid” and KISS frontman Paul Stanley likewise announced he himself was infected.
Public HealthJamBase

Stevie Nicks Cancels 2021 Festival Appearances Over COVID Concerns

Fleetwood Mac vocalist Stevie Nicks scrapped a series of U.S. festival plays that marked her only shows of the year amid rising COVID-19 cases. Nicks announced the decision on her social media feeds. “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Detroit

Stevie Nicks Cancels All 2021 Performances Over Coronavirus Concerns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Citing coronavirus concerns, Stevie Nicks has canceled five forthcoming performances at music festivals, she said in a statement Tuesday. Nicks had been scheduled to headline one day each of BottleRock Napa Valley in California and the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado in September. In October, she was to have played two days of the Austin City Limits Music Festival and one day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.
Public HealthCNN

Limp Bizkit cancels tour dates because of Covid-19 concerns

(CNN) — Limp Bizkit have canceled their remaining August tour dates due to concerns regarding Covid-19 cases. Following their performance to a packed crowd at the Lollapalooza music festival, the band has decided that continuing with their "Limited Last Minute Post Pandemic Popup Party" tour would not be in the best interests of the group or their fans.
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GEORGE LYNCH Cancels Shows Due To COVID-19 Concerns

George Lynch has scrapped his previously announced shows in August and September amid a nationwide spike in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations attributed to the delta variant. The legendary guitarist, who recently set ELECTRIC FREEDOM as the new name of his "touring entity," shared the news of the cancelation via social...
Public Health947wls.com

Stevie Nicks scraps all upcoming concert dates due to Covid

Stevie Nicks has scrapped her upcoming festival appearances due to the ongoing spread of the Delta variant. Nicks told Rolling Stone: “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy, and the rising Covid-19 cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021.”
Public HealthThe Gauntlet

Korn Cancel Tour Dates Due To Frontman Contracting Covid-19

Korn singer Jonathan Davis has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the nu-metal band to postpone or cancel a number of shows on their current US tour with Staind. Over the weekend, Korn announced that their Saturday show in Scranton, Pennsylvania, was postponed due to a positive COVID case within the Korn camp. On Monday (August 16th), Korn revealed that the person who contracted COVID was Davis.
Public HealthPosted by
94.5 KATS

Jonathan Davis Tests Positive for COVID-19, Korn Reschedule Several Tour Dates + Cancel Two Others

Korn have confirmed singer Jonathan Davis has tested positive for COVID-19, which has forced the band to postpone several shows while he recovers. Six of the impacted dates have been rescheduled for late September or early October, and, regrettably, two shows had to be canceled outright due to scheduling conflicts that prevented the band from booking a makeup date.
Public HealthWTHI

Stevie Nicks cancels US tour dates, citing rising Covid-19 cases

Rock icon Stevie Nicks has canceled a string of upcoming US shows due to concern over the rising number of Covid-19 cases. The former Fleetwood Mac singer posted a short statement on Twitter on Monday announcing her decision. "These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made....

Comments / 0

Community Policy