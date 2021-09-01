Doobie Brothers DTE Show Latest to Cancel Due to COVID Surge

WINGER has announced that it has canceled its show tonight (Sunday, September 5) in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota due to members of the touring party contracting COVID-19. The band released the following statement regarding the matter: "Unfortunately, while we have been practicing CDC and locally recommended COVID-19 protocols on tour, members of our touring party tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, everyone was vaccinated, so only experienced mild symptoms. However, for the safety of our band, crew members, venue staff and fans, we need to cancel our show in Sauk Rapids, MN tonight. FIREHOUSE will be playing instead and we wish everyone a great show! Thanks to all for your support and we apologize to those fans we won't be seeing. Can't wait to be back when it is 100% safe for everyone to do so. Stay safe!"