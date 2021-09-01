Cancel
Traverse City, MI

Top 5 Area Games: Week 2

By Joe Buczek
 6 days ago
Week 2 of the 2021 high school football season in northern Michigan features several pivotal conference openers.

Thursday, Sept. 2

Glen Lake (1-0) at Kingsley (1-0), 7 p.m. – The annual Salute to Service Game. Kingsley rolled to a 54-8 win over McBain a week ago while Glen Lake handed Houghton Lake a 35-6 loss. This is Kingsley’s last non-league game before opening its NMFL Legends next week against Sault Ste. Marie. Glen Lake leads the all-time series at 28-25 since 1950 but has dropped two straight in the series.

Thursday, Sept. 2

Mancelona (1-0) at East Jordan (1-0), 7 p.m. – Both teams are coming off impressive Week 1 wins, with East Jordan handing Johannesburg-Lewiston its first conference loss since 2017, while Mancelona downed Pine River 36-8. East Jordan took the last meeting 21-6 back in 2019 and leads the all-time series at 30-23-4 since 1950.

Friday, Sept. 3

Beal City (0-1, 0-0) at McBain (0-1, 0-0), 7 p.m. – This is quite the Highland Conference opener. McBain has won the previous four meetings, including a 23-19 content a year ago that gave the Ramblers an outright league championship. The Aggies dropped a close 21-20 game to Ravenna a week ago while the Ramblers struggled in a 54-8 loss to Kingsley. Beal City is 35-15 against McBain since 1950.

Friday, Sept. 3

Grayling (1-0, 0-0) at Traverse City St. Francis (1-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. – Neither of these teams had problems finding the end zone last week, with St. Francis handing Benzie Central a 42-0 loss to open conference and season play while Grayling rolled to a 53-18 non-league win over Roscommon. Grayling is coming off a surprising run to the Division 6 state semifinals a year ago while St. Francis reached the Division 7 state final. St. Francis leads the all-time series at 17-1, with Grayling’s lone win coming in 2012.

Friday, Sept. 3

Boyne City (1-0, 0-0) at Charlevoix (1-0, 0-0), 7 p.m. – Both teams put last week’s games out of reach by halftime, with Boyne City picking up a 34-7 win over Ogemaw Heights and Charlevoix shutting out Harbor Springs 38-0. Charlevoix and Boyne City are both coming off district final appearances last season. This serves as the NMFL Leaders opener. Charlevoix won last year’s meeting 28-20 and leads the all-time series at 40-28-2 since 1950.

Traverse City, MI
