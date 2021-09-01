Cancel
Auburn, AL

Auburn Football Recruiting: What’s Next?

By AUNerd
collegeandmagnolia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn has come a long way in a short time. Entering July, Auburn’s class was outside of the top 70 due to having the fewest commits among Power 5 programs. But that changed quickly over the the next 2 months with the Tigers landing 9 commits over 44 days. They are still last in the SEC due to still having the fewest commits in the conference but now sit inside the top 40 and are poised to continue climbing up the rankings.

