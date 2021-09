Actress Zooey Deschanel has been providing the internet with plenty of design inspo over the last few weeks. First, she made her TikTok debut with a reenactment of the “New Girl” intro with her cozy front porch as an idyllic backdrop. Then, she acted out THAT iconic lift scene from “500 Days of Summer” while stood in front of some gorgeous floral wallpaper. Now, she has treated fans to a look at her outdoor space that has been decorated with one surprising item. The item? Old doors.