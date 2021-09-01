Cancel
Dive into data with 84% off this Microsoft SQL Server training

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom finance to sports, you will find data and analytics in every industry today. For obvious reasons, recruiters are looking for people who know how to handle a database. Microsoft SQL Server is one of the most popular solutions for businesses that need to store and access vast amounts of data.

UberCodecademy

What does a Data Engineer do?

Data engineering is a fast-growing field in the world of AI and data. But you might be wondering, what exactly does a Data Engineer do? In this article, we shine a spotlight on the role of Data Engineer, based on information shared by industry coaches Nana Essuman and Femi Anthony during the Black and Brilliant AI Accelerator program. Nana is the Director of Data Engineering at Condé Nast, and Femi Anthony is a Lead Data Engineer at Capital One.
Educationtowardsdatascience.com

5 Online Data Science Courses You Can Finish in 1 Day

Don’t we all wish that our days were longer than 24 hours? So that we can fit more stuff in every day? But, unfortunately, time today is — and always has been — very tricky to handle, especially if you’re trying to squeeze in learning a new skill into your already full daily schedule. That’s why it’s always a great thing to find a resource that can teach you something new in a relatively short amount of time.
Computersmartechseries.com

Businesses Are Embracing Remote Work Tools To Manage Virtual Teams

Businesses are embracing remote work tools to manage virtual teams. According to recent studies, over 70% of remote employees are more productive when working from home. Notably, they report fewer common workplace distractions and disruptions from colleagues. Additionally, many remote workers recently reported feeling happier at their jobs compared to on-site employees. With these employee perks, many business managers are continuing to work remotely through COVID-19. To maintain high productivity and streamline communication, these business professionals need to know the best software tools to implement. This way, they can facilitate collaboration and keep their team on track. Read on to learn about how businesses are embracing remote work tools to manage virtual teams.
Jobstowardsdatascience.com

Analytics Engineer: The Newest Data Career Role

Is it analytics? Is it engineering? What do these people do?. A few months ago I decided to officially dive into a career change and look for a new job. After weeks of browsing through job postings on LinkedIn, trying to find a role that peaked my interest, I kept noticing a pattern.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Data Science Workflows with the Targets Package in R: End-to-End Example with Code

Any task that we do at work or as part of our daily chores has a high likelihood of becoming repetitive in nature. This isn't to say that the task would remain exactly the same, changes may be required along the way, however structuring and organizing subtasks to accomplish the overall objective more efficiently and in a streamlined manner with minimal issues is always ideal.
TechnologyTechCrunch

Companies betting on data must value people as much as AI

Those working with data may have heard a different rendition of the 80-20 rule: A data scientist spends 80% of their time at work cleaning up messy data as opposed to doing actual analysis or generating insights. Imagine a 30-minute drive expanded to two-and-a-half hours by traffic jams, and you’ll get the picture.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Free GPUs for Training Your Deep Learning Models

Yes you heard it right. It’s free. GPUs are an essential part of training deep learning models and they don’t come cheap. In this article, we examine some platforms that provide free GPUs without the restrictions of free trial periods, limited free credits or requiring a credit card during sign up.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Data Science Learning Roadmap for 2021

Although nothing really changes except for the date, a new year fills everyone with the hope of starting things afresh. Adding a bit of planning, well-envisioned goals and a learning roadmap makes for a great recipe for a year full of growth. This post intends to strengthen your plan by...
Computerswccftech.com

Alder Lake CPUs Have Lots of Room for Optimization in Games, Says Intel

During its Architecture Day 2021 event, Intel unveiled technologies like XeSS (its own version of AI-based neural supersampling) as well as the final design for the upcoming Alder Lake CPUs, due to launch later this year. As reported by our hardware fellows, Alder Lake will feature an 8+8 core design, which means there are going to be eight Golden Cove high-performance cores and another eight Gracemont high-efficiency cores. This can have both direct and indirect benefits for gaming.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Is Machine Learning the future of Data Quality?

“Garbage in, garbage out”, in the data world we have often heard this phrase which means if your data is “bad”, you can never make “good” decisions(bet you didn’t see this one coming:P). The journey from “bad” to “good” is what Data Quality is. Now the bad data can mean...
ComputersDigital Trends

A.I. is leading a chip design revolution, and it’s only just getting started

For decades, constant innovation in the world of semiconductor chip design has made processors faster, more efficient, and easier to produce. Artificial intelligence (A.I.) is leading the next wave of innovation, trimming the chip design process from years to months by making it fully autonomous. Google, Nvidia, and others have...
Technologyhealthitsecurity.com

Microsoft Data Breach Exposes 38M Records Containing PII

- A Microsoft Power Apps data breach exposed 38 million records containing personally identifiable information (PII), according to a report from cybersecurity company UpGuard. The data breach impacted 47 organizations across multiple industries, including some governmental public health agencies. On May 24, 2021, an UpGuard analyst discovered that the Open...
SoftwareRedmondmag.com

Microsoft Urges Patching Exchange Server To Avoid ProxyShell Attacks

The Exchange team at Microsoft posted an announcement on Wednesday acknowledging "ProxyShell" threats and urging organizations to keep Exchange Server up to date with the latest cumulative updates (CUs) and security updates (SUs). ProxyShell is a "Critical"-rated vulnerability that can enable remote code execution on systems. It's actually three vulnerabilities...
Softwarepharmaceutical-technology.com

Dataiku Releases New Enterprise Tools to Democratize AI

Concept: NY’s enterprise AI and ML platform operator Dataiku has expanded its efforts to make AI accessible to the ordinary business user with an upgrade that allows users to perform what-if simulations of AI models to see how changes to the data they are based on would impact them. The aim, according to the startup, is to make it easier for business analysts to experiment with AI models based on machine learning algorithms that they can develop with the help of a data scientist team.
Cell PhonesTechRepublic

Microsoft Power Apps misconfiguration exposes data from 38 million records

The leaked data included personal information for COVID-19 contact tracing and vaccination appointments, social security numbers for job applicants, employee IDs, names and email addresses. A lack of proper security configuration with Microsoft's Power Apps has led to the exposure of data from some 38 million records, according to security...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

10 Compelling Reasons to Learn Python for Data Science

Data science is a vast field with tons of entry points, depending on where and how you want to start. I started learning basic data science with a language called R, until I ran into one of its many limitations. Python has definitely won the battle of R vs Python for data science, as I learned. When I wanted to take the next step in my data science journey, I leaned on Python. Learning Python for data science is one of the fastest, easiest, and most fun ways to get into data science.
Softwaredevops.com

Why You Should Use GitOps to Experiment With AI

As the pace at which artificial intelligence (AI) models are being constructed and inevitably updated starts to increase, it’s becoming more apparent that the pace at which data science teams are currently experimenting also needs to dramatically quicken. Many data science teams today are fortunate if they manage to successfully...

