Click here to read the full article. Colman Domingo wanted more space, and thus he moved to Los Angeles. After 16 years in New York, the Philadelphia native wanted to go hiking and live by the water, and says the move was more about life than it was career. But with the beach walks and backyard has come space in work as well; the 51-year-old, who has spent 30 some years in the business, is in high demand these days with roles of a darker nature than he’s built his name upon. He’s more than ready to sink into the...