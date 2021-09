VF Corp. said today that Veronica Wu has decided to step down from the company’s board of directors, effective immediately. According to the company, Wu’s decision to exit was not the result of any disagreement with VF on any matter relating to the firm’s operations, policies or practices. On Friday, controversial emails from the Silicon Valley investor were leaked and obtained by Axios. In them, Wu allegedly discredited the Black Lives Matter movement. In an email dated June 16, 2020, Axios reported that Wu wrote: “I don’t believe in Black Lives Matter. If anything I think they are the true racists trying to...