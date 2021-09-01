Cancel
Public Health

Another hidden COVID risk: lingering kidney problems

By Pam Belluck New York Times,
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the beginning of the pandemic, doctors have found that people who become very ill with COVID-19 often experience kidney problems, not just the lung impairments that are the hallmark of the illness. Now, a large study suggests that kidney issues can last for months after patients recover from the...

