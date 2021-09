They're in your cars and they have been for decades. They keep you and your family safe, especially when they blow up in your face. We're talking about airbags, and they're a brilliant innovation, although they do seem to be the subject of recalls more often than we'd like. Automakers are constantly trying to improve them, but unlike other safety features, airbags are a one-use item. You hope that you never have to use them, but when you do, that's it. You can't patch them up and reinstall them, so what happens to all those used airbags? Previously, we had no idea. Now we know that some of them become clothing for wild fashion designers collaborating with Mercedes-Benz.