Cake’s Makka Is An Ultra-Utilitarian, Modular, Lightweight Electric Motorcycle

Get a foldable eBike that you can actually carry with the Hummingbird Electric Gen 2.0 folding electric bike. This lovely eBike is handmade and weighs a minimal 22.7 pounds. And the folding mechanism takes just 5 seconds to work. Plus, the all-in-one system runs on a 250-watt motor and a built-in battery. Also, the powerful motor and battery have a total weight of just 3.5 kg. This allows the eBike to achieve a 40–50 km assisted ride with a top assisted speed of 25 km/h. Meanwhile, the charger attaches to the rear wheel axles and recharges in 3 hours. Even better, the regenerating braking function also powers the battery while you ride. Furthermore, the battery is replaceable and boasts 3,000 cycles. Moreover, the connected app allows you to change the motor-assist level, regenerative braking, and top speed. It also shows your speed, engine power, and battery status.