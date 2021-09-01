These Ultra-Slim SHADO Shades Mount To Your Phone With A Handy Magnetic Case

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. Mob Armor is thrilled to present the newest universal phone car mount, the MobNetic Go. The best just got better as the new Mob Amor Go is engineered as a stand-alone product or part of a system that replaces a flimsy pop socket and wobbly magnetic phone holders. The MobNetic Go aims to be the best portable phone mount of 2021. The MobNetic Go uses Mob Armor's proprietary, unique multipurpose, double magnet mount. Whether in the vehicle or anywhere on the go, the MobNetic Go offers a new way for people to hold and dock their smartphones or other devices instantly. When sitting at a desk or lounging on the couch, the Go is a phone stand and handheld phone holder. With the Go's 90 lbs of magnetic pull force mounting for your car, boat, truck, car, and more, your phone isn't going anywhere. With all-metal construction, users get the maximum performance possible and allow us to offer a unique 3-year-warranty, well above industry standards for phone and auto accessories.