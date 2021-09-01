Breitling Unveils A Trio Of Classic Car-Inspired Top Time Chronographs

For Breitling’s latest collection of racing chronographs, the Swiss watchmaker is going back in time to the 1960s with a trio of automotive-inspired Top Time watches. A retro-inspired design to begin with, the Breitling Top Time leans even harder into vintage territory with the Classic Cars Capsule Collection. Three new iterations of the watch take inspiration from a trifecta of ‘60s American sports cars: the first-generation Ford Mustang, the C2 Chevy Corvette, and the Shelby Cobra. Each watch is executed in stainless steel with a brown leather rallye strap, and each has its corresponding car’s logo on the dial. The Corvette Top Time features a red dial, while the Mustang watch’s dial is green. Both timepieces measure 42mm and are powered by Breitling’s Caliber 25 automatic chronograph movement. Fittingly, the Shelby Cobra Top Time is a bit smaller than the others at 40mm. The blue-dialed watch has a different movement, as well, with the Breitling Caliber 41 automatic chronograph under the hood, er, caseback. All three watches in the Top Time Classic Cars Capsule Collection are COSC-certified chronometers, and each is available now from Breitling for $5,500.