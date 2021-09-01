Cancel
Shreveport, LA

A car found on its top on Shreveport railroad track after a hit-and-run accident (Shreveport, LA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
A car found on its top on Shreveport railroad track after a hit-and-run accident (Shreveport, LA)

Police are looking into a strange hit and run accident on early Tuesday that left a car upside down on Shreveport railroad track.

As per the initial information, the accident took place just after 4 a.m. in the 4500 block of Mansfield Road. Authorities classified the incident as a minor hit and run. When responding officials arrived at the scene, they found a Dodge Charger on railroad tracks that was upside down, with the driver nowhere to be seen.

September 1, 2021

