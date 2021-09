Drive-in movie theaters are something from the past that we just cannot give up. Check out the oldest one in New York, which also happens to be the best. Most people have some very fond memories of going to a drive-in as a child. It doesn't matter if you're 20 years old, or 70. Sadly as the years go on, many of these establishments are closing their gates and pulling down their jumbo screens. But why? One could point to streaming services as a prime example, but they are missing something that drive-in theaters just have a knack for providing. An experience.