Sales start in September: Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with comprehensively updated drive technology and innovative ‘Speed Delivery Door’ sliding door system

New engine, new transmission, new all-wheel drive system: with a comprehensive technology update Mercedes-Benz ensures that its large van icon Sprinter will offer more driving comfort than ever as from September 2021 onward – and that on almost any terrain. At the heart of the update is the highly powerful and efficient 2.0-litre OM 654 diesel engine familiar from the Mercedes-Benz passenger car portfolio. The four-cylinder unit will shortly be available for ordering in up to four output categories. The Sprinter will then also adopt the comfortable 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission in all its variants from the passenger car range of the brand with the star, supplementing the 6-speed manual transmission. The third new technical feature, also having its sales start in September, is a new all-wheel drive with a Torque-on-demand system in the Sprinter 4×4. It will replace the current engageable system. In addition to these gains in driving comfort, there will also be a plus in ergonomics and safety from this month onward – thanks to the Speed Delivery Door.