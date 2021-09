Live the magic of the Polar Express train ride on the Adirondack Railroad this Christmas. Take the family on an enchanting holiday experience the kids will never forget. You'll depart from Utica’s Union Station and travel north while being served hot chocolate and cookies. When you arrive at the North Pole, Santa will board the train to visit with each family, handing every child their first gift of Christmas in the form of a Silver Bell, just like in the Polar Express book or movie.