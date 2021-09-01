Cancel
Northampton County, PA

East Allen Township addresses road hazards, potential Weaversville Road project

By Christina Santo
homenewspa.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe East Allen Township Board of Supervisors met on Thursday, August 26 to discuss the Weaversville Road curve realignment and the township’s involvement in road hazards. Township engineer Jim Milot discussed the Weaversville Road curve realignment project. The project is only in its very early stages, and most likely will not reach construction for another 10 to 15 years. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is behind the project and was seeking the township’s input on various plans.

