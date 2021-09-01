Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Tanger Outlets Foxwoods hosting Labor Day Block Party, Sept. 4

Posted by 
Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 6 days ago

Tanger Outlets Foxwoods is celebrating style, savings and the end of the season with the Labor Day Block Party on Saturday, Sept 4 from noon-4p.m. The outlet destination will provide shoppers with a wide range of family-friendly festivities to end summer with a bang, including a DJ, balloon artist and super hero meet and greet.

All weekend long, shoppers can also enjoy celebratory savings at Tanger Outlets Foxwoods during its Labor Day Weekend Sale from Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 6. This holiday sale event will feature exclusive deals from shopper-favorite outlet brands, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Under Armour. For a complete list of sale offerings, please visit tangeroutlets.com/foxwoods

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Foxwoods Labor Day Block Party

Activities: DJ, balloon artist and super hero meet and greet.

WHEN: Sept. 4, noon-4 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods

455 Trolley Line Boulevard, Mashantucket, CT 06338

HOW: This event is FREE and open to the public. Shoppers can find a comprehensive list of store offers by visiting https://www.tangeroutlet.com/foxwoods/deals

Connect with Tanger Outlets Foxwoods on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, visit https://www.tangeroutlet.com/foxwoods .

Comments / 0

Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
808
Followers
196
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Ct#Labor Day Block Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Retailchainstoreage.com

Tanger Outlets celebrates its 40th anniversary

As head of the Creighton shirt manufacturing company Carolina in the middle of the 20th Century, Stanley K. Tanger was overcome by the excess stock generated by returns and factory overruns. So he opened five small outlet stores to turn waste into profit and, in 1981, opened the 50,000-sq.-ft. Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center in North Carolina.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Rivers Casino Philadelphia Hosts Free Labor Day Block Party

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Enjoy some “24K Magic,” “Uptown Funk” and “Treasure” at the Labor Day Fireworks and Festival at Rivers Casino Philadelphia on Saturday, Sept. 4, starting at 4 p.m. The free community event will feature a live performance by Uptown Funk, a Bruno Mars tribute band, along with food trucks, fireworks, games and more.
Restaurantswooderice.com

Kalaya is Teaming-Up With Di Bruno Bros. For a Labor Day Block Party!

Kalaya is Teaming-Up With Di Bruno Bros. For a Labor Day Block Party!. Kalaya chef and owner Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon and Di Bruno Bros. are hosting a Labor Day block party outside of the Di Bruno’s Italian Market location at 930 S. 9th Street on Monday, September 6th from 1 to 4 p.m. The event will feature a seafood BBQ menu featuring a variety of classic Kalaya dishes and a few surprises from Chef Nok.
Iowa StateMix 94.7 KMCH

Petersburg Celebrating 150 Years with Labor Day Weekend Concert

Petersburg will be celebrating its 150th anniversary with a Labor Day weekend concert. The Petersburg Commercial Club will be hosting a Back Field Country Bash on Sunday, September 5th. The event will kick off with a parade at 3:30 pm, with 300th Avenue temporarily closed from 3:30 to 4:30 pm...
Shoppingbransonmo.gov

Fall Community Garage Sale September 11 in RecPlex parking lot

The Branson Parks & Recreation Department will hold its eighth semi-annual Community Garage Sale in the Branson RecPlex Parking lot on Saturday, September 11, from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with vendor set-up beginning at 6:00 a.m. This garage sale will feature up to 65 booths. Booth spaces are available...
Roosevelt, NYsunnysidepost.com

Donovan’s Irish Pub to Host Block Party in Woodside Saturday

The owners of Donovan’s Irish Pub in Woodside are hosting a block party to celebrate the bar’s 55th anniversary and to thank the community for supporting them during the pandemic. The event will take place Saturday outside the pub on 58th Street—between Roosevelt and 41st Avenue. The block will be...
Jemez Springs, NMKRQE News 13

Jemez Springs hosts Labor Day Art Festival

JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – Every year during Labor Day Weekend, Jemez Springs hosts two miles of art. Local artists exhibit and sell their work as well as hold workshops along Highway 4 as part of the “I Heart Jemez Art” Festival. The mountain art tradition gives visitors the chance to...
Marmet, WVwvgazettemail.com

Marmet to host Labor Day Weekend festivities

Celebrating its centennial of incorporation this year, the Town of Marmet will observe the 100th-year anniversary and the Labor Day holiday with a variety of activities this weekend. The Marmet Centennial/Labor Day Celebration will take place Friday, Sept. 3, through Monday, Sept. 6, at Ben Morris Field, 8500 MacCorkle Ave....
Binghamton, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

German Club hosts Breakfast in the Woods on Labor Day

BINGHAMTON, NY – An annual tradition returns Monday with the German Club of Binghamton’s final Breakfast in the Woods of the year. The event runs from 8 to 11 A-M on Labor Day in the sheltered outdoor beer garden behind the clubhouse at 218 Loughlin Road in Kirkwood. The club...
Northumberland, PADaily Item

Northumberland hosts first block party

NORTHUMBERLAND — Hundreds of people gathered in Northumberland on Sunday for food vendors, games, crafts, drinks and music at the first Norry Block Party. Several borough streets were blocked off, at King and Front and Queen and Front to accommodate the large crowd taking advantage of the holiday weekend event.
Gillette, WYcounty17.com

Another local eatery closed for good this weekend

Saturday was it for Pho & Bakery 59 in Gillette as the hometown business and owners have decided to close the doors for good. The restaurant, enjoyed for its authentic cooking by many residents, is on Douglas Highway and has served the community for the last seven years. Pho & Bakery 59 is the second local eatery to close in recent weeks as Village Inn also shut down for good late last month.
Douglas, GAdouglasnow.com

Walmart releases statement regarding aisle closures

An alleged mouse sighting led to the closure of several aisles at the Douglas Walmart SuperCenter late this week. On Friday, pictures of the closed aisles began circulating on social media platforms along with speculation about why the aisles might be closed. DouglasNow reached out to Walmart’s corporate office late Friday seeking information.
LifestyleTravelPulse

The Perfect NYC Hotel for Families: The Beacon Hotel

Last week, TravelPulse Canada stayed one night at The Beacon Hotel in NYC before embarking on our Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas cruise from Cape Liberty, NJ. Designed by architect Walter Ahlschlager in the beaux-arts style in 1928, Hotel Beacon opened its doors alongside the Beacon Theatre to a great amount of buzz. At 24 stories high, it towered above all other buildings in the neighborhood and rivaled the skyscrapers of Midtown Manhattan.
Musichamptonroadsmessenger.com

Port Warwick’s Jazz on the Square is Back!

Visit Styron Square in Port Warwick every Sunday afternoon in September for Jazz on the Square. Bring a lawn chair or blankets and enjoy a free concert from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pack a picnic or visit your favorite food truck or area restaurant.The Jazz on the Square band schedule includes:
Myrtle Beach, SCmyrtlebeach.com

Mega Wave Beach Store

Mega Wave Surf and Resort Wear is a one-stop shop for visitors’ beach and surf needs in Myrtle Beach. Conveniently located at on the south end of Myrtle Beach, Mega Wave Surf and Resort Wear sells beach supplies such as beach chairs, beach and sand toys, rafts, and beach towels. Mega Wave also offers a variety of souvenirs and Myrtle Beach merchandise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy