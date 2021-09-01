Tanger Outlets Foxwoods hosting Labor Day Block Party, Sept. 4

Tanger Outlets Foxwoods is celebrating style, savings and the end of the season with the Labor Day Block Party on Saturday, Sept 4 from noon-4p.m. The outlet destination will provide shoppers with a wide range of family-friendly festivities to end summer with a bang, including a DJ, balloon artist and super hero meet and greet.

All weekend long, shoppers can also enjoy celebratory savings at Tanger Outlets Foxwoods during its Labor Day Weekend Sale from Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 6. This holiday sale event will feature exclusive deals from shopper-favorite outlet brands, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Under Armour. For a complete list of sale offerings, please visit tangeroutlets.com/foxwoods

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Foxwoods Labor Day Block Party

Activities: DJ, balloon artist and super hero meet and greet.

WHEN: Sept. 4, noon-4 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods

455 Trolley Line Boulevard, Mashantucket, CT 06338

HOW: This event is FREE and open to the public. Shoppers can find a comprehensive list of store offers by visiting https://www.tangeroutlet.com/foxwoods/deals

Connect with Tanger Outlets Foxwoods on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, visit https://www.tangeroutlet.com/foxwoods .