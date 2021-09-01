Uconnect 5 comes to 2022 Ram lineup with new features, content and capability for truck and fleet owners

The concept of electric motorcycles is nothing new, but it really is taking a long time to take off in the mainstream. Still, new ideas are released constantly, and sometimes the results are truly odd. BMW is no stranger to pushing boundaries, nor is it unfamiliar with making motorcycles cool, as its new M 1000 RR recently proved in a drift battle with the M3 sedan. But as cool as making smoke and noise can be, there are simpler and more laidback ways to have fun on two wheels. BMW's latest way of proving this is an electric motorcycle called the Concept CE 02.