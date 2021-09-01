Cancel
Uconnect 5 comes to 2022 Ram lineup with new features, content and capability for truck and fleet owners

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 6 days ago

New for the 2022 model year, Ram is adding to its tech title with the integration of the award-winning Uconnect 5 system. The company’s most advanced in-car technology delivers faster operating speeds, new content and improved customization for Ram pickups and Ram Commercial vehicles. Uconnect 5 also offers new convenience and connected services, keeping Ram truck customers and fleet owners engaged and informed while drivers keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

www.automotiveworld.com

