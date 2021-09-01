Cancel
Animals

A cow got trapped in tree as floodwaters rose during Hurricane Ida. How did it get out?

By Tanasia Kenney
Tacoma News Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rare rescue unfolded in Louisiana this week as crews worked to free a cow trapped in a tree. The bovine is seen wriggling high above floodwaters as a pair of workers use a chainsaw to carefully cut away the branches one by one, according to video posted to Facebook by St. Bernard Parish officials. The animal was found stuck near Florissant after Hurricane Ida, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm on Sunday.

Community Policy