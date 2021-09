UFC analyst Michael Bisping advised promotional superstar Conor McGregor to ‘take a tune-up fight’ next, and he named his ideal opponent. McGregor broke his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July in what was the trilogy fight between the two rivals. Following the fight, which was McGregor’s second straight TKO defeat to Poirier, the Irishman has had harsh words to say about Poirier, his wife, and his team. Clearly, McGregor is gunning for a fourth fight whenever he is able to return from his broken leg in 2022, but if you ask Bisping, he should take another fight before Poirier.